advertisement

MOSKOW – Russia plans to begin evacuating its citizens Monday from Wuhan, the epicenter of an epidemic in central China, and has suspended direct passenger trains to the country where the death toll from a coronavirus has risen to 361.

Russia, whose border with China is 4,300km (2,670 miles) long, had reported the first two cases of the virus last week in the Siberian region of Tyumen and others in the far eastern region of Zabaykalsky, both of which included nationals. Chinese.

Russia’s air defense forces, part of the armed forces, will begin evacuating Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei on Monday. There are more than 600 Russians there, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

advertisement

Moscow has already restricted direct flights to China and Russian Railways suspended passenger trains to the country by midnight.

The latest train from Beijing to Moscow entered empty Russia after all 136 passengers were taken to the Russia-China border, RIA news agency reported, adding that all were of Chinese nationality.

Demand for medical masks has increased in Moscow drug stores, the newspaper Vedomosti said Sunday after visiting a number of sites around the 12-million Russian capital, with some countries facing shortages.

At Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, one of the top three hubs for international flights, border control officers wore masks and gloves on Sunday evening, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Kisyova, and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kim Coghill)

advertisement