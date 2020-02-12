advertisement

MOSKOW – Russia discharged a Chinese national from a hospital in the Siberian city of Chita on Wednesday after he recovered from a coronavirus infection, local authorities said.

It was the second of two confirmed Russian cases to recover coronavirus. The other patient, also a Chinese national, was told by authorities on Tuesday that he had recovered and was released from quarantine in the Tyumen region of Siberia.

Russia has isolated hundreds of Russian and Chinese nationals for the emergence of viruses upon arrival from China. A Chinese diplomat was quarantined as a precaution last week in the city of Yekaterinburg.

Russia, which has a land border of 4,300 km (2,670 miles) with China, has severely restricted travel to its neighbor. The flu-like virus has killed more than 1,100 people, all but two in mainland China.

The head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog said Monday that more than 20,000 people were under surveillance for signs of infection. More than 6,000 of them were Chinese citizens, said official Anna Popova.

Some Russians have opposed the quarantine centers being set up in their region, and two facilities in the Chelyabinsk region were closed shortly after they opened due to local protests, regional media reported Znak.

In St. Petersburg, a woman described on Instagram how she escaped from a hospital on Friday, where she was quarantined after reporting that she had a sore throat after a vacation in China.

She said doctors had given her a clean bill of health, but that she had not been allowed home, despite asking.

The hospital’s chief doctor said Tuesday that she had fled a 14-day quarantine period and also accused her of damaging the hospital’s property during her escape, Fontanka media reported. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson)

