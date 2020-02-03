advertisement

MOSKOW – Russia said Monday it could deport foreigners testing positive for coronavirus as Russian military planes flew to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province to the epicenter of the blast that killed 361 people.

Russia, which has a 4,300km (2,670-mile) land border with China, reported the first two cases of the virus last week in the Siberian Tyumen and Zabaykalsk regions. Both have involved Chinese nationals.

Russia halted passenger trains to China since Sunday night, and the last train from Beijing rolled into empty Russia after 136 passengers – all Chinese nationals – landed at the border, RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has already restricted direct flights to China, its biggest trading partner, and the remaining flights are being passed through a separate terminal at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

“We are not scared yet, but if doctors diagnose (coronavirus) cases in Moscow, of course (we will),” a security official wearing a mask at a checkpoint at the terminal for flights to China told. Reuters.

Starting Tuesday, Sheremetyevo will be the only place where aliens arriving from China by air can enter Russia, and Moscow hopes to stop special cruise flights for Russian tourists returning from China by 14 February.

Masks, prepositions

The border guards and customs officers at Moscow airports have medical gloves and masks. In the capital, people have been rushing to collect masks and some pharmacies have been sold, the newspaper Vedomosti reported.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told senior government officials that Moscow has officially labeled the coronavirus a “very dangerous disease”, giving authorities expanded powers to fight it.

“This will allow us to expel foreign nationals if found to have such an illness and introduce special restrictive measures, including isolation or quarantine,” he said.

Mishushin also proposed postponing Russia’s annual economic forum at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, which was originally scheduled for February 12-14.

Postponing the forum would free up the schedule of Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who is facing calls from Russia’s OPEC partners to take joint action to stabilize oil prices as coronavirus fueled fears of weakening China’s oil demand. .

The military aircraft will fly back 130 Russian nationals from China’s Hubei province on Monday, officials said. Separately, 58 other citizens had been repatriated across Russia’s far eastern border since Saturday, local authorities said.

The Primorsk Far East region has also opened special quarantine zones for Chinese coming to Russia, and they will be held there for 14 days, whether they tested positive for the virus or not, officials said.

Russia’s second-largest food retailer, Magnit, said Monday it was suspending imports of fruit and vegetables from China due to the spread of coronavirus and logistical complications.

In the Far East, some vegetables doubled in price and even disappeared altogether when authorities restricted trucks passing through Russia from China, but the measure was lifted on Monday, local officials said.

Ukraine has not yet reported a case of coronavirus on its territory, but plans to evacuate its citizens from Sinai by the end of the week, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Tom Balmforth and Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Maria Kisyova and Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow; Natalia Zinets in Kiev Editing by Nick Macfie and Ed Osmond)

