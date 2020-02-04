advertisement

Russia announced on Tuesday that it would set up a quarantine zone in the Tyumen region of Siberia to hold nationals evacuated from Chinese wuhan devastated by the coronavirus for 14 days.

Russia had previously announced plans to send planes to evacuate Russian citizens to Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that Russia will temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners from China in addition to the Siberian quarantine zone from Tuesday. These restrictions do not apply to Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, according to the Moscow Times and Reuters.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said foreigners who prove positive for the virus are being pushed back to their country of origin, Reuters and The Associated Press reported.

“This will allow us to deport foreign nationals if they are found to have this disease and take special restrictive measures, such as isolation or quarantine,” Reuters said.

He added that Russia “has all the medication needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” CNBC said.

Last week, Russia reported its first cases of coronavirus, isolating two Chinese citizens. Meanwhile, Moscow declared a state of emergency to close the 2500-mile border with China and suspended issuing electronic visas for Chinese citizens.

“A corresponding instruction was signed today. This is already being worked on. We will adequately inform all concerned about the measures to close the border in the Far East and other government measures (to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Russia), ”said Mishustin at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, state TASS news agency.

The Russian evacuation mission will be carried out next week, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Due to the fact that the coordination of the flight information by the Chinese side has taken some time, the evacuation of Russian citizens from China will be carried out on February 3rd and 4th with aircraft of the Aerospace Force,” said Peskov TASS news agency.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a decision to refuse entry for foreigners who have traveled to China within 14 days, despite the fact that immediate family members who have done so will allow entry into the country. The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) of the United States, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared a global health emergency in the face of the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the WHO confirmed that 684 patients had recovered from the mysterious illness. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease expert on the organization’s emergency committee, said patients have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and confusion.

However, she noted that the case death rate was “difficult to estimate”.

