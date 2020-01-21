advertisement

MOSKOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved a new government, which he described as a break with the past, bringing some fresh faces but retaining many old ministers.

The new government included a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister, but the finance, foreign, defense, energy and agriculture ministers all held their jobs.

The new team was formed less than a week after Putin revealed a widespread shock to the political system that led to the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with the entire government.

Putin went on to elect 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who has virtually no political profile, as his new prime minister.

The wider shake-up of Putin, who envisions a constitutional amendment, is widely seen as the groundwork for 2024, when Putin, now 67, is forced to step down from the presidency after occupying the Kremlin or Prime Minister’s job continuously since. 1999.

Critics have long said Putin, a former KGB officer, wants to stay in some capacity after his term ends so he can exercise power over the world’s largest nation and one of his two most powerful. large nuclear plants.

Tuesday’s new appointments could be aimed at rekindling the government’s flag image and shifting attention to Putin’s drive to cut real revenue and move forward with major national infrastructure projects he hopes will catapult his country into a new economic league.

“The most important task is to increase the well-being of our citizens and to strengthen our citizenship and our country’s position in the world. All of these are absolutely achievable goals, ”Putin told the new government.

“We have achieved a very balanced government. We have a lot of people who have worked in the previous government as well as a major overhaul.”

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov all held their jobs.

“The logic has changed”

Putin has appointed Andrei Belousov, his economic adviser since 2013, as the first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov who had held the role since May 2018.

Belousov, 60, in 2018 proposed making big metals and mining companies pay an unpaid tax, sending their stock prices lower, though that proposal was subsequently dropped.

Belousov also made headlines last year when he confirmed his friendship with businessman Artem Avetisyan, whose legal battle with private equity fund Baring Vostok has troubled the business community.

Putin endorsed 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as the new economy minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin, who spent just over three years in the role. Reshetnikov has previously worked in the Moscow mayor’s office.

Putin also replaced the telecommunications minister. He called the role Maksut Shadaev, hitherto a vice president of state-owned telecommunications operator Rostelecom.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former writer of government speeches, said Putin had removed three people who were not well liked in certain sections of society – ministers for culture and education, and a deputy prime minister who oversaw sports at the height of a doping scandal. .

“Earlier the Kremlin said it would name who it wanted and didn’t care if people didn’t like their choice,” Gallyamov wrote on social media. “Now the logic has changed and the authorities do not want to irritate society.”

But he said keeping some political weight, signaled that there was little change in direction, adding: “Putin is clearly showing that fundamental changes in the regime’s ideology are not planned.” (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Marrow, Tom Balmforth, Polina Devitt. Daria Korsunskaya, Maxim Rodionov, and Maria Tsvetkova, written by Andrew Osborn, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

