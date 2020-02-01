advertisement

Russia released a U.S. Israeli woman who was jailed for drug accusations on January 30 after President Vladimir Putin apologized for a high-profile lobby campaign campaigned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Naama Issachar was released prior to the Moscow talks between Putin and Netanyahu, who had traveled from Washington to provide details of a U.S. peace plan for the Middle East.

Netanyahu thanked Putin for the “quick” decision to apologize to Issachar. The Prime Minister later met Issachar in Moscow. The footage showed her hugging.

“We are happy to see you. Now we are going back home,” he said to Issachar after a statement from his office. She should return to Israel on Netanyahu’s plane.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will meet Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa in Moscow on January 30, 2020. (Courtesy of Kobi Gideon / Government Press Office / Handout via Reuters)

The release of the 26-year-old, born in New Jersey, is seen as an upswing for Netanyahu and as confirmation in both countries that Israeli-Russian relations remain strong. The Kremlin said before the meeting that it was analyzing the US peace plan, which the Palestinians denounced as an Israeli wish list.

Netanyahu, currently under criminal charges, faces an election on March 2 and is committed to his ability to protect Israel’s interests abroad.

The Israeli media has pointed out that the pardon agreement may have been loosened by promises made by the Israeli government to own a building in Jerusalem that is important to the Russian Orthodox Church. The Alexander court in Jerusalem’s old town has been controversial for years, and an Israeli court recently ruled in favor of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Yaffa Issachar, the mother of United States Naama Issachar, who was arrested in Moscow on January 23, 2020 for drug allegations. (Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)

TASS news agency reported earlier this month that Israel had informed Russia that it had started the legal process of handing the building over to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Issachar was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after his arrest last April when the police found 9 grams of cannabis in their pockets during a stopover at a Moscow airport on their way from India to Israel.

Her family described her treatment as disproportionate, and the case caused rare tensions between Russia and Israel.

“It was a long journey that I would not wish for anyone,” Yaffa Issachar, Naama’s mother, was quoted by the Jerusalem Post, who had traveled to Moscow to release her daughter. “Now I just want to hug my daughter Naama.”

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Dan Williams

