MOSCOW (AP) – High-ranking Russian diplomat worried about US deployment of new submarine-launched nuclear weapon, saying it reflects Washington’s belief that it could lead a limited nuclear conflict.

The Pentagon’s top political official told the Associated Press this week that a reduced destructive power nuclear warhead had been installed on a Trident II intercontinental ballistic missile transported by nuclear submarines.

John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said the deployment of so-called low-yield warheads reduced the risk of nuclear war by deterring Russia from starting a limited nuclear conflict.

Moscow has rejected US allegations that Russia is considering such a conflict. The Russian government has long criticized the Pentagon’s plans to develop low-yield nuclear weapons, arguing that a limited nuclear conflict would inevitably escalate into a true nuclear war.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the deployment of the new missile indicates that the United States considers a low-intensity nuclear conflict as a feasible option. He called the American decision “very alarming”.

“This reflects the fact that the United States lowers the nuclear threshold and believes that it is possible to wage a limited nuclear war and win such a war,” said Ryabkov in remarks by Russian news agencies.

He accused Washington of obstructing Moscow’s 2018 proposal to reaffirm a joint statement by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985 that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought “.

Ryabkov said the United States risked what he described as a “drift in the dangerous direction, a slide toward planning absolutely unacceptable catastrophic scenarios.”

Last year, Russia and the United States both withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The United States said it had withdrawn due to Russian violations ; the Kremlin denied violating the terms of the treaty.

The Kremlin has said that Washington also appears reluctant to extend the new START treaty, the last arms control agreement between Russia and the United States, which expires in 2021.

