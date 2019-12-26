advertisement

Russia detains Putin critics and forces them to go to a remote Arctic military base

Russian opposition fighter Ruslan Shaveddinov was forced into the military and sent to a distant Air Force base in the Arctic.

However, the authorities insist that he tried to avoid conscription.

Alexei Navalny said Mr. Shaveddinov, a project manager of his anti-corruption foundation, was locked in his Moscow apartment on Monday after the door was broken, the power was turned off, and the SIM card of his cell phone was remotely deactivated.

Shaveddinov appeared at a remote military base in Novaya Zemlya, an icy archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, about 2,000 km north of Moscow and the location of a missile defense unit.

Mr. Navalny was also arrested himself on Thursday after a raid in his office, but has since been released.

He is a keen critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and state officials.

