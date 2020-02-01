advertisement

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the border with the Far East to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, which have led to closures and quarantines in several Chinese cities.

“A corresponding instruction was signed today. This is already being worked on. We will adequately inform all concerned about the measures to close the border in the Far East and other government measures (to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Russia), ”said Mishustin at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, state TASS news agency.

The Far Eastern region is the largest region in Russia and borders on China, Mongolia and North Korea. The region includes the Jewish autonomous area, the Zabaykalsky Krai district, the Primorsky Krai district and the Khabarovsk Krai district. The land border extends for approximately 2,500 miles.

No cases have been confirmed in Russia.

According to Reuters, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suspended issuing electronic visas for Chinese nationals. You could use entry permits in several areas. Russia added on Wednesday that it will limit its rail links with China from January 31. The only direct trains now run from Moscow to Beijing.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will chair a government meeting in Moscow on January 30, 2020. Russia said on January 30, 2020 that it would close its border with China to prevent the spread of the new corona virus and would stop issuing electronic visas for Chinese nationals (Photo by Dmitry Astakhov / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)

The virus, which originated from Wuhan at the end of December, triggered travel warnings for Hubei Province and, in some cases, for the entire mainland of China. Chinese authorities detained Wuhan and other parts of Hubei to quarantine them.

Cases of the virus outside of mainland China have been confirmed by U.S. health authorities in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and the United States, United Arab Emirates, USA and Vietnam. Five cases have been confirmed in the United States, including two in California, one in Washington, one in Illinois and one in Arizona, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

The Indian government announced on Thursday that at least one case of coronavirus has been confirmed. The patient is a student at Wuhan University in China and was isolated in a hospital in Kerala, the health ministry said. “The patient is stable and is closely monitored,” wrote the agency.

This week, some major airlines announced that they would discontinue some or all of their flights to China, saying that the demand for travel to the country had decreased. United Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines and Lufthansa are among the companies that restrict the China service.

Officials from the World Health Organization are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Thursday to consider declaring the coronavirus an international health emergency.

