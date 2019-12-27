advertisement

DUBAI / MOSKOW – Iran, China and Russia began joint naval exercises Friday in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, in what Moscow said was an unprecedented exercise in naval co-operation and training.

Waters around Iran have become a focus for international tensions, with the United States pressing for Iranian crude oil sales and other trade ties to be cut.

“The message of this exercise is lasting peace, friendship and security through co-operation and unity … and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated,” Iranian fleet admiral Gholamreza Tahani told state television.

The broadcaster said the drills included rescuing boats or boats under attack from pirates and shooting exercises.

The Gulf of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz, passing through about one-fifth of the world’s oil and in turn connecting with the Gulf.

Washington proposed a US-led naval mission after several attacks in May and June on international merchant ships, including Saudi tankers, in the Gulf waters, which the United States blamed on Iran. He denies the charges.

President Donald Trump last year withdrew the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and again sanctions on the country, damaging its economy.

Tension has grown in the region not only over Iran’s controversial nuclear program but also over a September attack on Saudi oil facilities blamed on Iran by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Iran also denies involvement in this.

China said Thursday it was sending a guided missile destroyer to the four-day drills, which it called a “normal military exchange” between the three armed forces.

“It is not necessarily related to the regional situation,” a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said.

China has close diplomatic, trade and energy ties with Iran, which has friendly ties with Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday it had sent three ships from its Baltic Fleet – a frigate, a tanker and a lifeboat – to participate in the drill, the Red Star reported, the official Russian Armed Forces newspaper. .

The ministry was quoted as saying it was the first time such drills were being held in such a format.

Both Russia and China have good relations with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.

