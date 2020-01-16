advertisement

The Russian Parliament has overwhelmingly endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s surprising decision for the prime minister after a “January Revolution” that, in some opinion, could make Putin the leader for life.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, supported the 53-year-old Mikhail Mishustin, who had almost no political profile, and approved his nomination with 383 votes out of 424 votes.

Nobody voted against him; There were 41 abstentions.

advertisement

Mr. Mishustin, who headed the country’s tax service and played ice hockey with Mr. Putin, said he would name his cabinet in the near future.

media_cameraMikhail Mishustin, President Vladimir Putin’s candidate for Prime Minister. Picture: AFP

Shortly afterwards, Mr. Putin signed a decree appointing his prime minister.

His appointment is part of a major reshuffle in the political system that Putin announced on Wednesday that led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister and his government.

The changes are generally seen as scope for the 67-year-old Putin to extend his takeover once he leaves the presidency in 2024.

“I am sure the Russian people will support me,” said Putin about his proposed constitutional reforms.

media_cameraChinas Xi Jinping (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his country’s constitution to lift the president’s term limit – which effectively made him a lifelong ruler

He has dominated Russian politics as president or prime minister for two decades.

The sudden and radical revision strengthens Putin’s control over the transition process and is seen by some as an attempt to reduce intra-clan conflicts between now and 2024.

The sudden departure of Mr. Medvedev’s government also allows Mr. Putin to show that after years of tightening his belt and unpopular increase in retirement age, he is responding to public discontent.

Mr. Medvedev, head of government since 2012, has been a lightning rod for Russia’s disappointment as he was responsible for an economy plagued by a 2014-16 downturn, western sanctions and fluctuating oil prices, Russia’s lifeblood.

media_cameraRussian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitri Medwedew. Image: delivery

Real wages have been falling for more than five years and have gradually deteriorated the government’s popularity ratings, increasing the prospect of them being incorporated into Mr. Putin’s own ratings, Kremlin analysts and critics said.

This was seen as a concern for the Kremlin ahead of next year’s general election and something that could make a smooth transition for Mr. Putin difficult.

“There was a strong suspicion that if this stagnation continues and everything stays as it is, the composition of the new (parliament) will be much less friendly to the Kremlin,” said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist of the BCS financial group.

media_cameraRussian tax services chief Mikhail Mishustin, foreground center, who was nominated to succeed Medvedev, speaks during a session in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament in Moscow, Russia. Image: AP

The proposals for constitutional reform he proposed and proposed on Wednesday that would be subject to a referendum would give him the opportunity to assume a stronger role as Prime Minister after 2024 or a new role as President of the State Council, an official body, he said build yourself up.

Opposition politician Leonid Volkov said it looks like Putin is digging himself in.

“It is clear to everyone that everything is aimed solely at getting Putin to rule for life,” he wrote on social media.

The Kommersant daily on Thursday called Putin’s shock “the January Revolution”.

Originally published as Russian Prime Minister under Putin’s takeover

advertisement