advertisement

MOSKOW – Oleg Matytsin, president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), was named Russia’s new Minister of Sport in a government reshuffle Tuesday after the country finds itself embraced in a doping scandal that has seen it banned from this year’s Olympics.

Matytsin, who has served as FISU president since 2015, replaces former Olympic fencing Pavel Kolobkov to head a ministry with the daunting task of improving Russia’s image on the global sports scene.

The 55-year-old, who also serves on the Olympic Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will also be at the heart of Russia’s efforts to combat a four-year ban from the top international sporting events Moscow has decreed as too severe .

advertisement

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month banned Russians from competing under their banner at top international sporting events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 Football World Cup, for a four-year period after revealing that Moscow had provided him with laboratory data.

Russia’s appeal against sanctions, which also forbids it from hosting or bidding for a series of major sporting events, will be heard by the Arbitration Court for Sport (CAS).

Russia’s doping problems have been snowballing since a 2015 WADA report detailing state-sponsored doping in Russian athletics. Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA and the country’s athletics federation were suspended in the wake of the scandal.

Russia was also banned by the IOC from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea in retribution for a state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The IOC, however, chose not to ban all Russian athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after a report commissioned by WADA revealed a state-backed doping program in many sports.

Russia has denied the existence of state-sponsored doping in the country, but acknowledged shortcomings in its implementation of anti-doping regulations.

A string of Sports Ministry officials were suspended in 2016 following the allegations. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Nick Macfie)

advertisement