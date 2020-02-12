MOSKOW – Russia on Wednesday accused Turkey of blazing a deal it had made with Moscow on Syria and of worsening the situation in Idlib, where Syrian forces have made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent stronghold in a nine-year war.

The offensive has sparked violence in Idlib, northwest of Syria and on the border with Turkey, forcing thousands of civilians to flee and draw in the Turkish army, which has seen its 13 soldiers killed by Syrian shelling in 10 days. last.

In one of the strongest signs yet that Syria is establishing relations between Moscow, which backs the Syrian government, and Ankara, which backs Syrian rebels against the government, under increasing strain, the Kremlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Defense Ministry all accused Turkey of bad faith.

The Kremlin said Turkey had failed to deliver on a promise to neutralize militants in Idlib, something it called unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry reminded Ankara its forces were in Syria without the blessing of the Syrian government, and the Defense Ministry said the troops Turks were seriously deteriorating on the ground in Idlib.

The defense ministry also eagerly rejected a claim made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who said Russian forces and Iranian-backed militias “repeatedly attacked civilians, carrying out massacres, shedding blood”.

“Default”

“Statements by Turkish representatives regarding alleged attacks by Russian forces on civilians in the escalating area of ​​Idlib do not correspond to reality,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The real reason for the crisis in the Idlib Decal Zone unfortunately is the failure by our Turkish colleagues of their enterprises to separate moderate opposition militants from terrorists.”

She said the presence of Turkish troops and armor in Idlib was exacerbating the situation there, as was the transportation of weapons and ammunition across the Syrian-Turkish border.

Russia dealt with Turkey after Erdogan said his army would hit Syrian forces by air or land anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was injured after the Syrian government fought to regain control of Idlib.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained committed to a deal on Syria that it had reached with Ankara, but that Russia considered militant attacks on Idlib as unacceptable and contrary to the same agreement.

Russia, a close ally of the Syrian government, has concluded an agreement with Turkey in 2018 to create a de-militarized area in Idlib, but those agreements and others between the two countries have been under strain amid mounting tensions in the region. .

“In particular, under this document (the agreement), the Turkish side undertook to ensure that terrorist groups in Idlib were neutralized,” Peskov said.

“We continue to note with regret that these groups are carrying out attacks by Idlib on Syrian forces and are also taking aggressive action against our military facilities,” Peskov told reporters.

“This is unacceptable.” (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth, Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Nick Macfie)