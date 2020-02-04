advertisement

MOSKOW – Russia on Tuesday accused Norway of limiting its activities to a remote chain of islands in the Arctic and said it wanted talks with Oslo to resolve the issue.

The Svalbard archipelago, some 850km (500 miles) north of Norway’s mainland, is seen as a potential hotspot between Moscow and the West after climate change has opened up the region and Russia has built up its military presence.

Although the tourism and services sectors are growing in Svalbard, the traditional industry is coal mining and a Russian coal mining company has operated in the city of Barentsburg for decades. There is no oil or gas exploration near the islands.

advertisement

The territory is governed by a 1920 treaty that gives Norway sovereignty but allows other signatories, including Russia, to reside and trade.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has formally requested Oslo for talks to address what Moscow says are restrictions that go against the treaty’s guarantees of “equal freedom of entry and entry”, the foreign ministry said.

“We expect a positive response from the Norwegian side,” she said.

Of particular concern, Moscow listed issues that included a deportation procedure exclusively for Russian citizens, the creation of a fish protection zone it called illegal and “the expansion of nature protection zones that restrict economic activity”.

He also indicated restrictions on the use of a Russian helicopter and said there were some other problems.

“We do not intend to limit our presence there. On the contrary, we have long-term plans to strengthen, diversify and modernize it,” he said.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed receiving the letter, but said Moscow’s complaints were known.

“The issues presented in the letter are regularly regulated by Russia and are known to the Norwegian authorities,” the ministry said in an email to Reuters.

“All activities in Svalbard must be conducted in accordance with Norwegian law,” he added, without giving further details. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo Editing by David Evans)

advertisement