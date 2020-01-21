advertisement

Russell Wilson and his stepson have a similar sense of style – and it’s about streetwear.

The NFL star and 5-year-old Future Zaire Wilburn Jr. both wore fashionable athleisure looks in a photo that Wilson’s wife Ciara posted on Twitter yesterday.

Wilson was wearing a long-sleeved orange t-shirt with gray sweatpants. On his feet, the Seattle Seahawk quarterback was wearing a pair of sold-out Off-White x Nike sneakers.

He chose the Dunk Low “Michigan” – a silhouette inspired by the blue and gold colors of the University of Michigan. The cream-colored designer Virgil Abloh updated the Dunk Low sneaker from Nike from the 1980s with its characteristic zippers and text details on the sides. The shoes are no longer available for a purchase of $ 170, but can now be purchased at StockX.com for prices starting at $ 338.

Meanwhile, Future was wearing a Gap Kids camouflage suit. The sweatshirt is available on the brand’s website for $ 30. The youngster look was completed by white Nike sneakers.

Not surprisingly, both Future and Wilson would go for Nike goods since Wilson closed a long-term Nike deal in 2016. The QB reached the largest per-year deal in the history of the NFL with a $ 140 million payout over four years before the 2019 season (around $ 35 million per season). The NFLer generates additional income through a clothing and shoe label called Good Man Brand, which is sold at Nordstrom, and through partnerships with brands such as Microsoft, Bose and Amazon Web Services.

