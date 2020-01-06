advertisement

Russell Crowe was not at the Golden Globes to accept his award, but used his victory speech to explain that Australian bushfires are the result of climate change.

Globes viewers in Beverly Hills were told that Crowe was in Australia to protect his family from the bushfires.

Crowe won on Sunday for his appearance as infamous former FOX News chief Roger Ailes in the TV mini-series The Loudest Voice.

Jennifer Aniston, who featured the best actor in a TV series or film award, read the speech.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is due to climate change,” Aniston said in the speech.

“We have to act on a scientific basis, convert our workforce to renewable energies and respect our planet for its unique and amazing place.

“This way we will all have a future.”

Crowe was nominated against Sacha Baron Cohen, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Abbott and Jared Harris.

Originally published as Russell Crowe, an early winner on Globes

