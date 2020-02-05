advertisement

Rush Limbaugh was a special guest in President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union the day after he was announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The conservative radio host with a white beard was a special guest of First Lady Melania Trump. President Trump will announce during the speech that Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian awards.

“Lots of people don’t know what a great guy and fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is no one like him. Looking for an early recovery for our friend! «Trump tweeted Monday night.

Limbaugh entered the US Capitol in a wheelchair and told reporters, “I feel good. I feel great. “He added that he was” still awesome “to receive the honor on Tuesday evening.

Limbaugh spoke to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner before taking his place. Lady Melania Trump entered first and then took her place next to Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh’s cochlear implant can be seen on his right side. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The viewer may have discovered his cochlear implant in the right ear. Limbaugh started using the device in 2002 after losing much of his hearing.

On Monday, Limbaugh announced that he had advanced lung cancer.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I shouldn’t have told you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my employees earlier today. I can’t help but feel like I do Let everyone down. The bottom line is that I was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, “he said, revealing the diagnosis after first feeling breathless on January 12th.

The address on the state of the Union comes a day before Trump is to be acquitted of the GOP majority senate for impeachment. The house indicted Trump in December 2019 for abuse of power and Congress disability.

Rush Limbaugh reaches the Capitol for State of the Union pic.twitter.com/NCr88Vc7W1

– Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

