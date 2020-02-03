advertisement

Rush Limbaugh, the most prominent political radio presenter in the United States, said on Monday that he is starting to treat lung cancer.

advertisement

Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that an advanced stage of the disease had been diagnosed with him. He said the diagnosis was confirmed on January 20.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I was thinking of not telling anyone, I was thinking of trying this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” Limbaugh said. But “there will be days when I will not be able to be here because I will undergo treatment or respond to treatment.”

Limbaugh has been organizing “The Rush Limbaugh Show” in national syndication for 31 years. He is a Republican party icon and a close ally of President Trump.

The president recently called Limbaugh “a big star that never wavered despite the Fake News Hits he had to endure. His voice is much bigger than theirs! “

“My intention is to come here every day and make this program as normal and as professional and professional as every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction,” Limbaugh said on Monday.

The Limbaugh radio contract would expire later this year. At the beginning of January he extended his deal with the syndication company Premiere Radio Networks.

“Rush is both a colleague and a good friend, and I know he will be courageous and graceful in dealing with the situation,” said Rich Bressler, president of the parent company of Premiere iHeartMedia, in a statement. “I know that millions of people across the country are joining me and that iHeart wishes him a full recovery.”

His show “remains the most listened to national radio talk show in America,” Premiere said when he renewed.

Limbaugh fans were shocked by the diagnosis on Monday afternoon.

“Say a prayer today for my fellow talker Rush @limbaugh who has just announced that he has lung cancer and will undergo treatment,” tweeted Lars Larson. “America needs its vote!”

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement