advertisement

Heartless left-wing Twitter users reacted to news of Rush Limbaugh’s advanced stage cancer diagnosis exactly as you expected it – with cruel remarks, even celebrations.

Limbaugh, the longtime host of the Rush Limbaugh Show show since 1988, dropped the news on his radio show Monday, and while most on the right were sending thoughtful thoughts, prayers and wishes, the left had another tone.

Contrary to what seems to be the prevailing thinking about Rush Limbaugh’s cancer:

advertisement

Fuck Rush Limbaugh.

Also, I cry his cancer for 40 years too late. – Christopher M Ohlhoff (@MOhlhoff) February 3, 2020

The responses under the Huffington Post tweet were particularly outrageous. Many mocked Limbaugh, celebrated cancer of all things, and many called the diagnosis “karma.”

The insults don’t just come from obscure, faceless Twitter accounts, though. Among those joking about the diagnosis were some of Twitter’s famous “blue signs”, snobby elites who watch carefully those who disagree. Among those bookmarks are NBC employees, New York Times best-selling authors, sports journalists and even media outlets such as Raw Story.

Oliver Willis, formerly of Media Matters, also decided to join the “fun” by tweeting derogatory articles calling Limbaugh a sexist.

It won’t take long to find posts of a similar sentiment when former U.S. presidential candidate and war hero John McCain dies. Just moments after his death, Twitter was buzzing with cold-hearted posts celebrating his death.

Our sincere thoughts and prayers are directed to Rush Limbaugh and his family in this difficult time. It should go without saying, but thanks to the first cruelty from left-wing Twitter, we just wanted to put it out there.

advertisement