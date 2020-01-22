advertisement

For rural municipalities dealing with unpaid property taxes from oil and gas companies, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney suggests that communities take legal action under the Municipal Government Act to make up for their lost income.

But he also admitted that many companies that have not paid their taxes deal with bankruptcy and have no money to pay their debts.

“They just don’t have the money, in some cases, to pay these property taxes, and if these businesses go under, there is no tax revenue stream going into these boroughs,” Kenney said Tuesday.

“You can’t raise money from a stone.”

The Association of Rural Municipalities (RMA) said Monday that oil and gas companies owe about $ 173m in property taxes to the province’s rural municipalities.

At the time, the ARM called on the province to help municipalities collect their unpaid taxes, saying they have limited recourse to collection from companies that have declared bankruptcy and that unpaid property taxes are leaving some communities with holes. big on their budgets.

Kenney said the province views the long-term solution to the problem as helping companies in financial straits. He defended UCP policies aimed at making the province more oil-and-gas-friendly, such as excluding some new wells from oil production restrictions.

“We will of course work with municipalities to address this and they have the ability to take action, but ultimately we have to get those companies in a positive cash flow so they can pay their tax bills. , “he said.

On Monday, RMA President Al Kemmere said he wanted the province to enact legislation to allow municipalities to collect property taxes before a company goes bankrupt.

He added that the inability to collect corporate property tax could result in higher tax rates for residents or service cuts.

