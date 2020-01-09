advertisement

The chairman of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, Mattie McGrath, said he supported the suggestion by colleague Michael Collins to file a motion of no confidence with Secretary of Health Simon Harris.

“I haven’t trusted Simon Harris in a long time,” he told RTÉ’s “Today with Séan O’Rourke.”

Mr Collins is proposing a motion of no confidence to the minister later this month if the independent have the opportunity to dictate the business of the Dáil.

There will be an opportunity to submit the application in late January or early February, Collins said. “I am confident that every politician with self-respect will support this application. I think it would be worn. “

Mr. Collins said the minister had presided over a “major healthcare crisis” that called for election operations to be canceled, wagon records, a recruitment embargo, late layoffs, and the “highest” waiting list ever.

“Someone has to be responsible for all of this.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, another member of the Rural Independent Group, asked Micheál Martin to “reach for the nettle”.

It should be Micheál Martin, not the Rural Independent Group, who made the motion of no confidence, he said. Ultimately, it will be up to the people to decide, he said. “You are the bosses.”

Mr. Collins, a Cork South-West TD, said he and Danny Healy-Rae returned earlier this week with the 51st group of southwest Belfast patients who had undergone cataract surgery in Northern Ireland instead of remaining on waiting lists ,

When asked whether he would be ready for a general election if the motion of no confidence was successful, Collins said: “It is up to Leo whether an election is required or not. Simon Harris is not a minister. If that means a parliamentary election, then it should be so. “

The season is not an issue since the preparations have already started. “It has already started. The sooner the better.” The ministers already have the number 1 stickers on their cars, he said.

Mr. Healy-Rae compared the government to a car with no brakes and four bare tires rolling down a hill. “This government’s race has finally run.”

Mr. McGrath described the government discussions between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr. Martin as “inappropriate” and asked them to “throw in the towel”.

There was “too much spin” and “the arrogance is palpable,” added McGrath.

