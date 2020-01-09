advertisement

A group of rural independent TDs will file a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris on February 5. The government is at risk of losing if it loses the support of a handful of key independent TDs.

Independent TDs Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Peter Fitzpatrick and Michael Harty will support the application, among others, and will rely on the support of Noel Grealish, Denis Naughten and Michael Lowry to survive.

Mr Naughten informed the Irish Times that he would like to see the wording of the application before making a final decision that he would continue to examine such applications “on a case by case” basis.

The request is submitted by the independent group for rural areas, which includes Messrs Grealish and Lowry. According to one source, the entire group has not yet held an official meeting, but hopes that it will agree to a collective position, which would mean a likely defeat for the government.

The group has confirmed that it plans to postpone the application on February 5.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted on Thursday that the current figures in the Dáil are “precarious”.

There are 157 TDs in Dáil after Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has resigned. As part of the trust and supply agreement, Fianna Fáil’s 45 TD refrain from such an application.

The Ceann Comhairle will not vote unless there is a tie, so 111 TDs could possibly vote for or against Mr. Harris, which means that the government needs at least 56 votes to win.

The government, with the help of independent cabinet members, has the support of 53.

It would require continued support from Mr. Lowry, Mr. Grealish and Mr. Naughten, all of whom supported the government in December during the last application from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

In the December request, the government got through 56 to 53 votes, which was sufficient because Donegal Independent TD Thomas Pringle was absent and there was an agreement between Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The other complicating matter is that Fianna Fáil TD told John McGuinness before Christmas that he would ignore the trust and supply agreement and vote against the government if another application were made.

Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick said he would not trust Mr. Harris, believing the minister was “overwhelmed.”

Mr. Harty said he would also not trust Mr. Harris because he could not deal with the trolley crisis, a crisis that Mr. Harty said was “fully predictable”.

A statement from Danny Healy-Rae said he would support a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris.

“The time for this government has clearly run out because it has disappointed people, especially Minister Simon Harris in the health sector, Minister Eoghan Murphy in housing and Minister Shane Ross, who together with the government have done more harm to people in rural Ireland than all other previous government. “

Earlier, the chairman of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, Mattie McGrath, said he supported colleague Michael Collins’ proposal for a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris.

“I haven’t trusted Simon Harris in a long time,” he told RTÉ’s “Today with Séan O’Rourke.”

Mr Collins is proposing a motion of no confidence to the minister later this month if the independent have the opportunity to dictate the business of the Dáil.

There will be an opportunity to submit the application in late January or early February, Collins said. “I am confident that every politician with self-respect will support this application. I think it would be worn. “

Mr. Collins said the minister had presided over a “major healthcare crisis” that called for election operations to be canceled, wagon records, a recruitment embargo, late layoffs, and the “highest” waiting list ever.

“Someone has to be responsible for all of this.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, another member of the Rural Independent Group, asked Micheál Martin to “reach for the nettle”.

It should be Micheál Martin, not the Rural Independent Group, who made the motion of no confidence, he said. Ultimately, it will be up to the people to decide, he said. “You are the bosses.”

Mr. Collins, a Cork South-West TD, said he and Danny Healy-Rae returned earlier this week with the 51st group of southwest Belfast patients who had undergone cataract surgery in Northern Ireland instead of remaining on waiting lists ,

When asked whether he would be ready for a general election if the motion of no confidence was successful, Collins said: “It is up to Leo whether an election is required or not. Simon Harris is not a minister. If that means a parliamentary election, then it should be so. “

The season is not an issue since the preparations have already started. “It has already started. The sooner the better.” The ministers already have the number 1 stickers on their cars, he said.

Mr. Healy-Rae compared the government to a car with no brakes and four bare tires rolling down a hill. “This government’s race has finally run.”

Mr. McGrath described the government discussions between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr. Martin as “inappropriate” and asked them to “throw in the towel”.

There was “too much spin” and “the arrogance is palpable,” added McGrath.

