Artist Morton Burke traveled from his hometown, Sundre, Alta. to compete with an international team at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China. The sculpture of his bison bison squad entitled “The Power of Nature” was awarded gold in the Excellence in Sculpture category. Photo supplied by Beata Rostas Facebook. ORG XMIT: oqFw-NSbMYDGGW0w1Qf2

Two of Morton Burke’s teammates had never seen a bison before they began carving their snow in one of the largest international ice and snow sculpture competitions.

The artist from Sundre, Alta., Assembled a dream team of sculptors to take part in the tour of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China.

Burke had a vision of carving out four massive bison heads, depicting a message about the climate and the actual dangers to the beauty and animals of the earth. Although his two teammates, Gerard Motondi of Kenya and Beata Rostas of Hungary, had never seen a carved bison or snow, the team worked tirelessly for four days to shred the 14-foot-long sculpture.

“We were all confident in each other’s abilities, and Harbin is the culmination of ice and snow sculpture events,” Burke said. “In sculpture, another material is simply a technical thing and does not reflect your artistic ability. Just use different tools to shape it.”

The festival in Harbin, China, is internationally renowned for its large ice sculptures, magical atmosphere and as a wedding destination for hundreds of couples each year. It runs from the end of December to the end of January, and last year, the festival celebrated about 18-million visitors, according to Burke.

Burke, his sister, Brontie Burke of Calgary, Motondi and Rostas competed January 10-13 in the small sculpture competition. Using a miniature clay model of bison busts as a reference, the team designed the snow statue with 45 minutes to spare before time ran out.

“We made a head together, made sure we were comfortable with it and then broke it into sectors. One person made all eyes, one person made hair, one face, etc. That’s how we attacked the beast,” Burke said.

Sundre, Alta. artist Morton Burke (right) leads a team of international sculptors, Gerard Motondi of Kenya (left), Beata Rostas of Hungary and Burke’s sister, Brontie Burke of Calgary, in a gold medal win for their snow sculpture at Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China. Photo supplied by Beata Rostas Facebook. ORG XMIT: 0orO61ly6281XoRgP29N

The sculpture was titled “The Power of Nature” in order to represent the challenges that nature faces.

“If we were to take our course by nature, man could harness the power of nature to save the world,” he added. “Nature can give us suggestions to take care of the environment and turn bad things around.”

Bison sculpture won them a gold medal for sculpture excellence, leading the other 29 teams in that category.

Burke predicts they will be joining the upcoming ice and snow sculpture tournaments since they have agreed so well.

Motondi and Rostas are both internationally renowned artists, Burke told his team. Motondi won the sculpture Olympics in Beijing in 2008, while Rostas has installed public art in more than 20 countries as participants in international symposiums. And Burke and Brontie are both local artists, with Burke leading the charge of creating sculpture parks in central Alberta, the first in Olds.

“We were pleased with our results, so we’re planning on competing in at least one more next year, maybe more if we can,” he said.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

