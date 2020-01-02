advertisement

In the opinion of the New Republic, the poet Rupi Kaur is the “writer of the decade”. While the honor honored many of the young poet’s fans, she also destroyed a number of feathers.

Kaur, a 27-year-old Brampton, Ont. locally, she is probably the most successful contemporary poet she writes today, with two New York Times best-selling poetry collections, her milk and honey of 2015 and her sun and flowers of 2017. The first was praised for boosting sales of Canadian poetry with a massive 79 percent per year when it was published, according to BookNet Canada.

Still 30 years old and without any Man or Booker, Pulitzer or Nobel fame to her name, Kaur’s success is largely thanks to a massive following on social media. That’s why Rolling Stone called it an “Instapoet” thanks to its confessional and instagrammable / retweetable aesthetic style.

advertisement

Sporting metaphors, visuals (from a Starbucks glow to the root of a flower) and affirmations, and touching on universal themes (e.g. love, abuse, friendship, trauma), Kaur’s work is easily relatable, but especially to readers who grew up with a cellphone in hand and may not be able to name many other poets.

Kaur’s poems are also often associated with line drawings. This gained him a sizeable startup audience through Tumblr, then Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at every 17-year-old’s food, and you’ll likely see Kaur’s words as a chapter on everything from a selfie to a shot of a coffee mug to a horoscope.

This is a generation that has found something to relate to in her work, both because she is easily accessible and relatable to poetry so abstract that it can mean anything. While this may be considered an asset by some readers, it can also be considered a lack of ability by others.

Which leads to Kaur’s many destroyers, who reopened the same argument the internet has had since she entered the scene.

Critics on Twitter blast her poetry for being “shallow,” “unfinished,” “lazy,” and “predictable.” Which, of course, but the New Republic did not choose a writer of the decade for every single person in existence; chose a writer who mainly talks about a coming-of-age generation. And the fact is that a poet’s work can be shallow and lazy, at the same time accessible and relatable.

New Republican writer Rumaan Alam even admits in his piece that “Kaur’s writing is not in my taste at all.” But, he adds, “Kaur’s achievement as an artist is the degree to which her work officially embodies the technology that defines contemporary life: smartphones and the Internet. … I would argue that many of the writers currently discussed as the most significant of the last decade write in direct opposition to the pervasive influence of the Internet Karl Ove Knausgaard, Rachel Cusk and Ben Lerner (to name but three of our best) are interested in single analog awareness, as a filter through it to whom we can see the world. If you think their experiment is the most important in the last 10 years, you’re probably (sorry) old. “

It’s a difficult truth. The last 10 years have been defined by social media (with hot searches like these) and a need for connection. As is Kaur’s work – her source on Instagram is a series of her poems. I love her or hate her, she knows her audience. Most of which, as Alam points out, probably do not even own one of her books. That’s saying something about a poet who has sold over 3.5 million copies. Apparently, as technology progresses, it also does the way we read and what we read.

But this could have other, more significant drawbacks. Since her debut, Kaur has also been accused of plagiarism in the style of some black poets, including Warsan Shire and Nayyirah Waheed, both of whom have described as inspirations. Their work is more critically acclaimed, but there has been a smaller platform, likely due to writing that more specifically details cases of trauma or inequality. For using a similar style and borrowing it for a more accessible ambiguity, Kaur was accused of “exploiting and commoditizing” the minority experience by Buzzfeed’s 2017 Chiara Giovanni.

Then, divisible content can be malleable in a sense, but it can also be restrictive, giving preference to a more creative type of content. This means that other, often more marginalized creators are less likely to receive a spotlight.

This is the nature of the social media era, where connectivity is essential, but so is image. As just one example of this, Kaur knows how to use it, and has left an impact on how we treat it, for better and for worse.

While she may not be my writer of the decade or your writer of the decade, she is a lot of people. And as a young woman of color who understands the times she writes about, Kaur can be seen as representing the values ​​and ethics of a whole generation. When was the last decade you could say about a poet?

advertisement