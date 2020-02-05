advertisement

Thanks to a new bike / footpath on the reconstructed Scudder Falls Bridge

They drive along the River Road. You come to a bridge, be it Morrisville-Trenton, Washington Crossing, New Hope or Frenchtown, and you come to a screeching halt.

If you want to cross the other side of the Delaware River, get off that bike and walk about a quarter of a mile, often in non-walking shoes.

But everything will change this June.

A new bike / pedestrian path on the reconstructed southern lane of the Scudder Falls Bridge offers cyclists a unique opportunity.

Pedal pushers are allowed to turn their wheels, marking the only place north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia where such activities are possible.

The path is wide enough so that both cyclists and pedestrians / runners can move at the same time.

In a word: cool.

You don’t even have to pay a toll or use an E-Z pass.

The new path connects the towpaths of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Canal for an entertaining, scenic drive.

The first suggestions for the path were already submitted in 2003 and 2010 when the project took shape. The approximately $ 14 million path cost was initially worrying, but it appears that part of the price is being deferred through the toll system on the bridge.

New paths were added to the bridges in New Jersey, but these were only created after the bridges were completed.

The Scudder Falls Bridge project is unique in that the path is completed before the lane to the north is completed in 2021.

In essence, the path, which includes a 3 m high transparent noise barrier on the traffic side, is complete. Construction teams (see photo) are building the connecting ramps to complete the project.

When we wrote about the new trail a few years ago, here are some of the comments we’ve received from local cyclists and runners:

“When it’s done, it will be nice to have access from both sides,” says experienced triathlete Bob Burke, who runs Guy’s Bicycles in Feasterville. “Having to cross in Washington Crossing is not that bad, but Calhoun Street Bridge (narrow, etc.) – that’s another story.

“I can imagine a nice run along the canal without having to cross near Trenton. Having more bike and running access is fantastic for both the triathlon community and the recreational cycling community. I know that many of my running and riding friends will be excited about this news. “

Ron Jones, formerly a three-hour marathon runner, lives one block from Delaware and welcomes the new crossing.

“I’m totally for the bike and footpath,” says Jones. “I’m sure it will be used well.”

For Harry Betz, owner of Newtown Bicycle Shop and co-director of the Bucks County Duathlon, this is a very welcome addition to the two-wheeler scene.

“This is a great asset for pedestrians, runners and cyclists in the region,” says Betz. “Kudos to those who fought for it. Aside from linking the multisport trails on both sides of the river, the message is sent that a car is not the only way to get around.

“Hopefully this will pave the way for more trails in our region. In our cement and steel world, more leisure options will be crucial for the health and well-being of our residents. “

I can’t wait to do a test drive.

