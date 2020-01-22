advertisement

The Langhorne has won every race in the Bucks County Roadrunners Club winter series

Oh, the joy of motherhood … and being able to run fast as you experience it.

Just ask Allyson Thompson, who barely missed a step after giving birth to twins four years ago.

Or better yet, check out the latest results from the Bucks County Roadrunners Club winter series.

She has won every race this year. And did we mention that she is 40?

Allyson barely took any time after getting the twins – one named Tyler, to Tyler State Park, where she and her husband Chris met and later got married. The origin of Brookes twin names is apparently a little more random.

Thompson says it was a challenge to maintain her speed in the early years of raising children, but never a burden.

She ran on a treadmill just a few weeks after the twins’ arrival, and has been gaining pace ever since.

There was no doubt that she would skip a longer maternity leave.

“Actually, just to keep me healthy,” she says of the quick return. “I got up early just to make it before everyone was awake.”

How early was it the night before?

“I got to bed at half past eight,” she says with a laugh. “It was a challenge because there are two of them and I had them in winter so it was more difficult to get out of (side).”

And having a treadmill definitely helped. The children were simply placed in front of the device while mom used the miles.

Chris, a fellow traveler teaching special school students in Philadelphia, offers a lot of help and support.

Allyson works full-time as an auditor for health and human services, a federal agency with an office in Trenton.

The 1997 graduate of Council Rock High School split her work week between the office and her family home in Langhorne.

The winter series currently offers her the opportunity to compete against the best local runners and complements her training with some of the roadrunner’s elite male athletes.

Thompson, Justyna Wilson and Gina Miller fight friendships every week.

How do Thompson and 44-year-old Wilson always stay one step ahead of 20-year-olds?

Well, for starters, master women have not allowed anything to age these days.

“I don’t think women start slowing in their early 40s. You can see the top elite runners (are) 40, 42,” says Thompson.

She runs Boston (2007) and her PR time of 2:57 was set at Philly just six years ago. Chris has also qualified for Boston in the past. The plan is to bring Boston together for a year as the twins get a little older.

According to Allyson, maintaining health is the most important item on her checklist.

“The key is to maintain consistency,” she says. “I am very hurt. I probably run more than I should and should. Cross training helps me a lot. Even if I’m not injured, I swim at least two to three times a week (she swam in the Council Rock competition). If I’m hurt, that’s pretty much all I do. “

People wonder how quickly she returned to the competition after the twins were born.

“To be honest, I felt like I needed it (to run again) because I started walking on the treadmill two weeks later after the caesarean section,” she says.

“I probably started running too early. I think I needed it, otherwise I would have gone crazy. Even if I know that I can swim and ride a bike, running means something. “

Supporting BCRR was a big part of their success. She’s been doing the winter series since 2002, basically right after college.

“We train on the track on Tuesday morning, even if it is 10 degrees warm,” she says. “Without them who drive me, I would probably be at home on the treadmill.

“It’s fun to see everyone work hard. If you can see the others running well and quickly, you think you can do something.”

If a “mature” runner like Thompson continues to be successful, is she a role model for younger runners?

“I hope so,” she says. “There are a couple of younger girls, a couple in their twenties. I hope that you will see this just because you have a few children that you cannot make competitive and can take the time for yourself.

“It is difficult (motherhood). I work full time. I’m at their home two days a week. I’m just trying to keep my training going. I fear every week that a younger girl will come along in one of these weeks because they are getting faster and faster. “

It’s not just tough competition. Every weekend Allyson and Chris will break out of the stroller and go to Council Rock.

“I think it’s good to get out,” she says. “We’ll walk four to five miles with them in the stroller and then let them run on the track.”

They may have to wait a while before they can keep up with mom.

racing Calendar

Sunday

BCRR Winter Series Honest Abe 4.6 miles, 9 a.m., Tyler State Park, Newtown. Contact www.bcrrclub.com

