Toadies. Shill. Go on. Vermin. These are just a few of the things I’ve mentioned in the past few days by a cohort of mostly male, mostly anonymous social media users who are pursuing a particular agenda fueled by a harmful cocktail of fear and anger.

The details of this agenda could hardly be less relevant here, and I was easily able to let the powerless insults overwhelm me. I only mention toxicity now because it contrasts so strongly with the positivity that was so easy to identify among runners in our world.

And this certainty is life-affirming.

I first noticed it on a bright, cold morning in late October when I was asked to write a colored piece about the Dublin City Marathon for the pages of this newspaper.

I am an intrepid reporter and decided to start my job on the actual route instead of weighing myself to the end of the race and asking a few crisp finishers how they feel. The fact that the route was 100 meters from my front door had nothing to do with this decision.

I was fearless, okay.

Anyway, I was standing on North Circular Road near Phoenix Park and was amazed at the senselessness of the exercise as the elite athletes ran past. I was impressed by how bloodily fast elite athletes run – but what impressed me the most was the positive attitude of the audience.

There were encouraging words for every runner. I then went the distance in the opposite direction of the participants and it was the same with every step.

“Go on.”

“Come on.”

“You’re doing great.”

“You are brilliant.”

Enthusiastic encouragement

The enthusiastic encouragement continued and was not only aimed at the fast runners. I passed every single competitor – they ran past me more precisely – and there were good vibrations that washed over each of them.

“Jaysus, if you could fill up and whip that feel-good energy, you’d make mint,” I thought as I lazily cycled to the finish line to ask a few crisp finishers how they felt.

At least twice, I decided to just stop running and go home, not because I was chipped but because I was bored

I completely forgot about positivity until I started running for the purposes of this column. But there it was again, only this time it was addressed to me.

I have received texts, tweets, emails, Facebook messages and Instagram comments from people I know and people I do not know who agree to do so. I had a trip of encouragement from a taxi driver I didn’t know from Adam. There were so many people who applauded my efforts – as poor as they are – and gave me tips on how to get better and suggested runs that I might continue in the future that it was almost overwhelming.

It was also as far from the overwhelming negativity that can be found in many of the anti-social media hangouts that I often use.

“Aren’t I just great?” I thought as I got ready to start another run in Phoenix Park last Tuesday morning. “Maybe I’ll keep it going. Maybe I’ll run a marathon.”

A pretty good clip

It started with a good clip that covered the first 2 km in just over 11 minutes – even my super judge running app was impressed – and then something unexpected happened.

I got bored.

I am tired of finding physically demanding runs so much that the mental challenges have never really made themselves felt, but when I walked through the park with a hint of spring one morning, with inappropriate music in my ear, I was faded internally.

At least twice, I decided to just stop running and go home, not because I was chipped but because I was bored. But I kept running because I knew I would never go 10 km if I didn’t

“You have to keep going,” I thought.

“I can’t go on.”

“I’ll keep going,” I decided, just pleased that I had taken a line from Samuel Beckett.

