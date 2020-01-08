advertisement

It starts on March 21 with the Blaze of Glory 5K

One way to get through these cool training months is to have a goal.

And we can’t think of anything better than preparing for the 2020 Bucks 5K Series.

advertisement

It is a series of seven races in March, April, May and June that offer a variety of courses, prizes and competitions.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming series:

March 21: Blaze of Glory 5K.

March 28: Bookin ’for Lookin’ 5K.

April 18: Cornerstone Fitness 5K.

May 17: YMCA Bucks County Strong 5K.

May 23: Doylestown 5 km.

June 6: Chalfont Challenge 5K.

June 13: Breakfast 5K / 10K.

The Bucks 5K Series celebrates its 25th anniversary and much of the success of this company goes to race director Dick Patterson.

Patterson works tirelessly to ensure that every race covers every detail. The results are offered promptly and the awards are second to none.

Some of the best Bucks County runners compete in the series, including national-class champions like Todd Wiley and Nancy Smith.

Visit bucks5kseries.com for more information.

New Olympic marathon standards give the USA hope

It’s no secret that American men didn’t do very well at the last Olympic marathon races.

You have to go all the way back to Munich and in 1972 to Frank Shorter to find the last gold medalist.

It is now almost half a century later and the United States is hoping to break through this series.

An encouraging sign was that the US trials, which will take place in Atlanta on February 29, have achieved the status of a “gold label”. This means the top three American men and women will qualify for races in Tokyo, Japan this summer regardless of the end times.

It is a relief. Do you remember the year 2000 when Rod DeHaven won the US trials, but was he the only man to reach the Olympic qualification standard?

As it turned out, DeHaven was the only American to compete in the Summer Games in Sydney, Australia, which was pretty embarrassing.

The IAAF had tightened standards for Tokyo, which originally meant that you didn’t start until you ran 2: 11.30 a.m.

How hard was this qualifier? Up until last summer, when 180 men qualified for the 2:19 exam in the U.S., only two of them ran below 2: 11:30.

It could have been DeHaven 2.0.

The women had also dropped their standard from 2:45 to 2:29:30.

A statement published on Letsrun.com summed up the feelings of everyone (including nervous TV managers at NBC!) Pretty well: “We are very happy about it. Having the first three places in the trials is a great drama and easy for TV viewers to explain. We believe that the US trials should always be the top three across the board to take part in the Olympics, especially the marathon. “

Galen Rupp, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio games, and Desiree Linden, who finished seventh in Rio and won the Boston Marathon, seem to have the best chance of winning a medal in Rio.

Rupp, who is now 33, is still a threat in every major race he takes part in. And Linden, who will be 37 this summer, remains competitive as he has already seen two Olympic Games (London, Rio).

After the IAAF relaxed the standards, the doors could be opened for a darkhorse that appeared in Japan and caused a surprise.

racing Calendar

BCRR Winter Series Tyler Challenge 10km, 9am, Tyler State Park, Newtown. Contact www.bcrrclub.com

Wayne Fish; flyingfishhockey.com

advertisement