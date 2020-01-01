advertisement

SAN DIEGO – I’m right on Solana Beach where I was exactly five years ago – at the same point on the tide table – and the water around me is ankle deep.

There is nothing too alarming about that, except that I was sitting on dry sand in 2014 and the ocean line was a good 25 to 50 feet away.

Regardless of which side of climate change / global warming you are on, there is an undeniable fact: Mother Nature never loses.

And so it has become a fact that California’s pristine beaches are shrinking or disappearing at an alarming rate.

It’s a slightly different situation than on the Atlantic coast, although anyone who owns property on the coast from Long Island to Cape May knows that melting ice caps and rising sea water will ultimately threaten them.

California’s dilemma is unique in that it faces the mighty Pacific with its westerly winds and direct storms.

In addition, much of the coast is bordered by cliffs. When the water rises, waves crash from the rocks and erode the sand faster.

In addition, an estimated 30 percent of California’s 1,200-mile coastline is fortified with artificial ocean walls that will only intensify the erosion process in the long run.

On this recent trip, we saw many of our traditional beach running trails that were removed by the breakwaters. Indeed, at high tide, lifeguard stations are surrounded by 1 to 2 foot waves.

In the meantime, signs everywhere warn people that cliffs are “unstable” and rocks, earth, and debris could fall off at any moment.

This is daunting for everyone, including runners who love the hard, flat sand and scenic views. In many areas, it either runs on the busy Pacific Highway 101 or not at all.

If you imagine that, the seawater has penetrated so far inland that sections of 101 had to be diverted.

There are some short-term solutions. The city of Malibu, where there is plenty of Moolah, recently spent $ 31 million on 2,000 truckloads of sand to replenish nearby Broad Beach. The sand is expected to last about 10 years.

However, U.S. geologists predict that up to 67 percent of California’s beaches could be gone by the end of the century. There is no reason to believe that they are incorrect, since their predictions between 1995 and 2010 were not met.

This somehow caught the west coast by surprise. Due to favorable winds and cooler water temperatures, the water level on the California beaches rose only slightly in the 1900s.

If the current trend towards global warming continues, the water level could rise by up to three meters by the end of the century.

A total of an estimated $ 150 billion in private real estate is at risk.

As an article in the Los Angeles Times highlighted, forest fires and earthquakes make headlines here, but the rising ocean is the real long-term threat.

Sea walls could protect houses and railroad tracks from falling into the sea, but they have their costs: The faster erosion of beach sand.

“Seawalls kill beaches,” said Jennifer Savage, policy manager for the Surfrider Foundation in California, in the L.A. Times article. “I feel like a broken record saying this, but there is still such a separation from the public regarding such an important, simple message: the rise in sea level doesn’t just affect homeowners. It affects everyone who wants to go to the beach. “

Those of us in the northeast have had a taste of what it could be like when nature hurled Hurricane Sandy at us. Almost a decade later, they’re still doing repairs to the infrastructure in New York City.

Back in California, which is so heavily dependent on tourist dollars, the red flags were raised.

Take action to stop climate change or pay the price later.

Waiting for low tide to get to my daily run on the beach is the proof I need.

