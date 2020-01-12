advertisement

A Derby man is helping to rebuild lives by participating in his very first resolution run for the benefit of the Stroke Association next month.

Kerry Hewitt, 45, was inspired to register after a stroke, just weeks after running a marathon. Fortunately, he has had an exceptional recovery and now wants to support other stroke survivors and prove that there is life after a stroke.

Kerry, who is an avid runner, had a stroke in October 2019. When he was working when his wife started to notice that his communication seemed strange on the phone.

When Kerry returned home, he and his wife knew something was wrong because Kerry had trouble understanding and speaking. They called an ambulance and went to the Royal Derby Hospital where the doctors finally confirmed that Kerry had had a stroke.

While in hospital, he felt quite comfortable and had no real physical pain, but his cognitive abilities were first affected.

Kerry said, “I am proud to be part of the resolution and to participate in the resolution race as a stroke survivor. I remember being so confused in the hospital after my stroke and not really knowing what was going on or what was going to happen next. After I got out of the hospital, I thought I was fine, but my cognitive abilities were really affected, but luckily these have improved so much now.

“Even now I know that I am not what I used to be, I know that I will not become that person again, but these days I feel a new kind of normal. My memory was really affected after my stroke, but luckily, it’s back to where it was before.

“Right after my stroke, I felt like my brain was too fluid or something like that and I got confused easily and spoke so fast, but it’s also back to normal now.

“I was buzzing that I was recovering fairly well after my stroke and that I had no lasting effect. There are aspects that will no longer be the same, but recovery can be quick.

“I look forward to participating in the resolution race and showing those who are still recovering that you can be fit, healthy and happy after a stroke.”

The race will be held at Markeaton Park on February 23.

Joanne Burr, Regional Director of Fundraising for the Stroke Association, said, “Recovering from a stroke is a marathon, not a sprint. Each recovery is as individual as each survivor like Kerry’s. This is why we encourage people to join our Resolution Run in Derby and to raise essential funds for the Stroke Association.

“Life after a stroke is different for all of us, but there is a way to keep us together.

“The resolution run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own recovery from stroke, to show your support for a friend or family member affected by a stroke, or in memory of a loved one.” expensive.

“You can run, walk or clap and choose the distance that suits you. It’s more than a race, it’s a resolution to help rebuild lives after a stroke. “

In the UK, 1.2 million stroke survivors live with devastating, large-scale disabilities such as speech problems, memory loss and mental health problems.

The Stroke Association provides specialized support, funds essential research and campaigns to ensure that people affected by stroke receive the best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Entrance to the Resolution Run is £ 15 and runners can choose their distance from a range of distances depending on the location.

Walk or run, all participants will receive a medal waiting at the finish line.

To join the resolution, visit resolutionrun.org.uk, send an email to resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.

