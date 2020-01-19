advertisement

LA QUINTA – It is the risk everyone takes who publishes opinions or predictions on social media so everyone can see them. There are times when you misjudge the distance.

This space made such a misjudgment on Twitter on Sunday afternoon after Andrew Landry performed another birdie putt and seemed to have a firm grip on the American Express.

“Another birdie for Landry on day 12, his sixth,” I wrote. “He’s now at -27, six shots ahead, and I think it’s safe to say that @theamexgolf is now a boat race.”

The boat has obviously leaked.

An hour and a half after this tweet, Landry actually won this tournament and held a 3-foot birdie putt at 18 to finish a final round of 67 and finish four days in the desert, which is 26-under par. But it was not without stress as Abraham Ancer lined up nine birdies and enabled himself to capitalize in case Landry suffered a hard blow.

What he did. Landry missed a 10-foot par for par-13, a 13-foot par for par-4, and a 15-foot par for par-4. After this gruesome stretch and Ancer’s 25-foot birdie putt on the famous and fearsome 17 with its island green, the two were undecided at 24.

“At the start of the round, I just said that I only had to do as many birdies as possible to see what happened, so I didn’t pay much attention to the leaderboard,” said Ancer, saying that this was his first time the 17th tee noticed that there are possibilities here. “I thought, ‘Well, we have to make two other birdies. ‘I did the putt there at 17, which was big, and I just couldn’t do it at 18 (a 30-foot birdie slipped far left). But I played well, man. I am proud of how I played. ”

Landry, meanwhile, recovered after remembering his skills. This encouragement and a slight swing correction helped him play par 16, and he took the lead at 17 (a 7-foot putt) and the job at 18 (a 6-foot putt).

Part of the experience that helped him recover was the memory of this tournament in 2018 and a loss to Jon Rahm in the fourth playoff hole.

“Losing in a playoff after a 6-foot downhill is not something you want to do,” he said. “That helped me win Valero (his first tour win in April in San Antonio). All of these experiences have helped. I have learned to control my feelings. I learned to control my pace. All of these things have helped me become successful. ”

There were a number of difficult moments along the way that Landry used as fuel, motivation or education. There was the 2016 US Open in Oakmont, his first major when he was in the last group on the last day but shot out of the competition with a 78. There was defeat here in 2018 and three months later high spirits in San Antonio and frustration earlier this season when he missed seven cuts in eight events, most recently a week ago in Honolulu.

The tournament, formerly known as The Bob Hope, was his ninth this season. But the more you play and the more situations you are in, the more you learn. If you are good enough, you win.

“You look at the top players in the world and they have a lot of experience up there and a lot of experience in the end group and a lot of experience in winning,” said Landry. “So you take this day every time and just build from it. You think about what you did and what you should have done differently, and all of that goes into an arsenal of how you can win.

“I had very, very bad winning problems in college golf. I broke a school record for most top 10 finishes in Arkansas, and that’s not a good statistic. I wanted to win, so I think it helped me a lot to learn how to win on the Korn Ferry (development) tour … It did, but if you can’t win there, it will be difficult to get here win. ”

He applied some of the things he learned on Sunday. Meanwhile, the process for Ancer (28) continues in his third PGA Tour season, looking for his first win. Scottie Scheffler (23) is looking for a tour newcomer for his first triumph. Scheffler took the lead on the day, had three bogies on the first nine to slip back into the set, then got away at 16 and had a putt before the 3-way tie at 17 and ended 2 strokes back ,

“You have to be patient,” said Scheffler. “It is not that easy to win here and there is a reason why the profit share is not very high.”

Many other players out here nodded in agreement.

