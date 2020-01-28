advertisement

The Barcelona-Valencia meeting has ended without any agreement between the parties on the transfer of Rodrigo, according to a new report.

Valencia president Anil Murthy was told he had been in Barcelona to negotiate. But he left without permission, informing the Catalans that Valencia owner Peter Lim will not relax his demands for a player. They want a guarantee that Barcelona will pay the full price for him if they allow him to leave on loan, it has been rumored.

Barcelona are still interested in the player and will make a final push for him, according to the report. With the transfer window closing soon, time is running out. An action will have to happen in the next few days or maybe never.

advertisement

However, there may be a Plan B if Rodrigo is not available for the right price: Loren Morón. The striker knows Quique Setién from their time together at Real Betis. It is a voice that Setién sees Mor as the best solution to bolster the attack.

His release clause is said to be set at 60m euros, but he may only be available for 30. At the moment, Morón seems not interested in leaving Betis, but the team is already rumored to be looking into whether he to leave.

Another name making the rounds is that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but at the moment it seems Arsenal are not interested in selling.

advertisement