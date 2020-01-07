advertisement

Predators fire laviolets

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy.

Adam Vingan: No interim trainer has been named yet and it has not yet been determined who will be training tonight.

Pierre LeBrun: Laviolette had another year contract at around $ 2.5 million.

Fast hits

Pierre LeBrun: “David Poile would have hated doing this during the season. Not his style. But he gave Laviolette a long leash to turn it around. “

Nick Cotsonika: “The Predators had a General Manager (David Poile) and two trainers (Barry Despite and Peter Laviolette) in their history. Poile has never changed coaches in the season before. “

John Shannon: “David Poile has been GM in the NHL for more than 37 years. The dismissal of Peter Laviolette is only the fourth time that he has removed the coach. “

Adam Vingan: “The next Predators coach will be the sixth to work under David Poile in his 37 years as NHL general manager at NSH / WSH.”

The fallout

Adam Vingan: Sources report to The Athletic that former San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer has had “no contact” with the Nashville Predators since last night.

Abbey Mastracco: “This is purely speculative, but John Hynes to Nashville would make sense given the David Poile-Ray Shero connection. Poile is Shero’s mentor and people in the league still highly value Hynes. “

Tom Gulitti: “With San Jose, DC, yesterday I wondered if Pete DeBoer would fit Predators if they decided to change coaches.

DeBoer might be content to skip the rest of the season and make a fresh start sometime next season, but there may be a chance to win with Preds. “

Adam Vingan from The Athletic: Assistant coaches Dan Muse and Dan Lambert initially held on to their jobs.

Peter DeBoer has had no contact with the Predators since last night. Milwaukee (AHL) coach Karl Taylor is unlikely to be the next Predators coach.

John Hynes has ties to GM Poile and GM Jeff Kealty.

Greg Wyshynski from ESPN: Possible substitutes for the Predators are Peter DeBoer, John Hynes and Mike Babcock.

DeBoer will earn $ 3 million per season with the Sharks by 2021.

Hynes will be paid by the Devils for a few more years. Hynes played with Predator’s assistant GM Jeff Kealty at Boston University.

Babcock owes more than $ 20 million from the Toronto Maple Leafs by 2023.

