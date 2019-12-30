advertisement

A new rumor has it that a young Luke Skywalker will appear on Disney’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The rumor came from DanielRPK and was reportedly published on his Patreon account.

Reddit user Sidon_Ithano reported the rumor in the StarWarsLeaks subreddit.

Sidon_Ithano summarizes the rumor of DanielRPK:

“The” Scoop “is currently only available on DanielRPK’s Patreon account. According to RPK, the series will show how Obi Wan meets Luke for the first time since it was handed over to Owen and Beru.”

Ithano warns that the bullet is currently just a rumor.

“DanielRPK is very popular with the Marvel and DC scoops for which it is best known, which is probably why it was BS Day.”

DanielRPK: Disney is currently casting a young Luke Skywalker for StarWarsLeaks’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series

This is not the first time that rumors of a young Luke Skywalker have emerged.

Star Wars rumor: Luke Skywalker mini-series in development for Disney +

In August there was a rumor that a Luke Skywalker mini series was actually developed for Disney.

This rumor came from TVO at Lords of the Long Box.

He explained that Disney and Lucasfilm discussed two ways they could do the show.

For the first time, a younger actor would take on the role of Luke Skywalker. TVO speculated it could be Sebastian Stan. With a younger actor, they would tell a linear story that would take place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

With the second option, a pre-The Force Awakens Mark Hamill would return to repeat his role. The show would then flash back between Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and a younger version of him between The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

After The Last Jedi and in the run-up to The Rise of Skywalker, it’s more than likely that you will agree with the first option, given Hamill’s comments on returning to the role of Luke Skywalker.

Hamill appeared on the red carpet in June and was asked if The Rise of Skywalker would be his last Star Wars appearance. He replied: “I hope so.”

HAMILL’S LAST HOPE: #MarkHamill (@HamillHimself) hopes to retire from his Jedi job in the next episode of @StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Kvdb53Sw31

– AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 20, 2019

For the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ewan McGregor announced that the show would take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. He also explained that his character has to deal with the Jedi and Order 66 slaughter.

“The Jedi Order fell apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know and show it like that. Well, his bow will be pretty interesting, I think, considering the fact that all Jedi were slaughtered after the end of Episode III. There is quite a bit to overcome. “

This time frame was examined in another medium. Darth Maul may face Obi-Wan Kenobi with Tatooine in Star Wars Rebels.

In fact, a young Luke Skywalker can be seen in the desert after his aunt Beru called him.

The most recent Marvel Star Wars comics have also examined this period. In Star Wars # 7 we see a young Luke Skywalker running counter to some of Jabba the Hutt’s thugs.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is forced to protect the young hatch who was kidnapped and forced to slavery.

What do you think about this new rumor? When a young Luke Skywalker is seen on Tatooine, what do you expect him to do?

