A new rumor has it that Uncharted 5 is currently being developed, but not by developer Naughty Dog.

According to Happy Gamer, the rumor originally surfaced on Reddit, indicating that “a fifth installment of Uncharted will be released on PS5 in 2021”.

The rumor added that the game was not developed by Naughty Dog, but by a “new, not named Sony-owned studio”.

Naughty Dog previously developed the Uncharted series and ended it with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in 2016.

As with most legendary game franchises, it seems that A Thief’s End could not have been Nathan Drake’s last drive as long as demand remains high. PlayStation gamers fell in love with Nathan Drake in the first Uncharted game, and his legend has only grown from there.

Naughty Dog created a masterful adventure franchise, for free by Indiana Jones.

Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, Drake’s Deception, and The Thief’s End would all come in sequence, with a side story called Lost Legacy.

A few weeks ago, Nolan North, the actor who brought Nathan Drake to life, told a fan on Twitter that he was ready to break out of the climbing gear.

Ready to break out my climbing gear! https://t.co/BT3K7s8WOG

– Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 28, 2019

It is by no means an affirmation that a fifth game is under development, but it shows that North is interested in returning to the franchise.

The question is, will Nathan Drake still star or give way to his daughter Cassie, who was featured in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End? Or could you introduce a brand new character?

So far, Sony hasn’t released an announcement for a new Uncharted game, but many fans hope that one will appear soon.

Large shoes will also have to be filled at the end of development.

Naughty Dog has always had great storytelling and a good control scheme that players invested in, not to mention the amazing graphics.

Can a new studio reproduce the uncharted experience in a way that fans will enjoy?

There was only one Uncharted game that was not developed by Naughty Dog. The Golden Abyss, a PlayStation Vita release, was developed by Sony Bend. Sony Bend was the studio behind Days Gone, the 2019 open world title of survival horror.

It remains to be seen what the future of Uncharted will look like, but if the rumor is true we will find out soon.

Give us your thoughts below. Do you want to see a new Uncharted game?

