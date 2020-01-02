advertisement

According to a source near Bounding Into Comics, Noah Hawley’s reported Star Trek film is dead in the water, or in this case, in space.

Noah Hawley, who created Legion and Fargo for FX, is said to be working on a new Star Trek film by Deadline in November.

This report indicated that the current cast of Star Trek films, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg and Zoe Saldana, would return.

However, a source tells Bounding Into Comics that the film is now dead because a number of investors have withdrawn from the project.

This information comes after Star Trek actor Simon Pegg recently said he knew nothing about Hawley’s involvement in a Star Trek 4 film.

Pegg noted, however, that he believed Hawley had been hired to write something for Star Trek. However, he pointed out that the current Star Trek film actors would not be involved in this project.

Pegg knew he was “speaking out of my ass as usual”.

This rumor is not only supported by Pegg’s comments, it is also in the midst of the apparent chaos in the Star Trek Camp.

Before Deadline reported on Hawley’s Star Trek film, a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek film had been circulating.

However, Tarantino recently stated that he wanted to move away from Star Trek.

See also: Quentin Tarantino: “I think I’m distracting from Star Trek”

He told Consequence of Sound in December that he was “turning away from Star Trek”. He also noted that he hadn’t even had an “official conversation with these guys”.

While Tarantino indicated that he was turning away from Star Trek, Pegg believed that it was “still in the mix somehow”.

Not only does Tarantino revive Star Trek seem to be a distant memory, but Paramount Pictures and its parent company Viacom seemed to be struggling to control the budget for a fourth Star Trek film.

See also: Report: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine End Star Trek Negotiations!

As early as August 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that both Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine had ended the contract negotiations for a fourth Star Trek film. The report showed that both Pine and Hemsworth left the film for money reasons.

It was also noted that after Star Trek, Paramount tried to keep to a tight budget: over $ 343 million worldwide, the poorest performing film since the franchise was restarted in 2009.

