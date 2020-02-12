advertisement

A new rumor has it that Marvel and Sony will produce a new film that is slated for release in October 2021.

The rumor comes from Twitter user ERCBoxOffice, who says the film will be released on October 8, 2021.

The Sony Internet continues to grow.

The picture of SONY / MARVEL WITHOUT TITLE is now set for October 8, 2021.

– Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 11, 2020

If this rumor turns out to be true, it will be the second superhero film alongside Sony’s successor in 2021 Spider-Man: Far from homewhich will be published on July 16, 2021.

That would also mean there will be five MCU films in 2021.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will be published on February 12, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will be released (hopefully) on May 7, 2021.

Thor love and thunder will be released on November 5, 2021.

Not only would this produce 5 MCU films in 2021, but there will also be a number of DC comics films coming out this year.

Matt Reeves The Batman is scheduled for June 25, 2021 this year.

James Gunns Suicide Mission is expected to debut on August 6, 2021.

Finally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

Needless to say, 2021 will be full. That’s without mentioning Colin Trevorrows Jurassic World Episode. There are also Fast and Furious Franchise comes out with another film.

We also have Avatar 2, a quarter matrix James Wan produced the Mortal Kombat film, the next part of the John Wick franchise and a seventh Mission Impossible.

Nerdy speculation

With the announcement comes speculation about what this Sony and Marvel film could be.

There were rumors that a Madame Web film could fill this spot.

Richard Wenk is said to have already worked on a Kraven the Hunter script in August 2018. Other projects in progress at the time were Silk, Jackpot and Nightwatch.

Sony reportedly had a script for Nightwatch by Luke Cage’s showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and was reportedly wooing Spike Lee to run the film. Coker has since left the project.

In 2018, Sony also wanted to start filming Silver & Black with Silver Sable and Black Cat. However, the move was canceled in June 2018 and deleted from their publication schedule.

Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures, said they believed Black Cat should get their own solo film. He said to Variety: “We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to use to justify her own film.”

Drew Goddard was also commissioned to write and direct a Sinister Six film before Marvel and Sony signed a contract to get Spider-Man into the MCU.

Goddard spoke about the project and described it as “banana” in the playlist:

“(” Sinister Six “) was really fun. I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think there was a real opportunity to do something different and exciting and just flat bananas. It was a lot of me and – a much more commercial version – the “Cabin (in the Woods)” mentality. The punk rock mentality that led to “Cabin” is at the core of “Sinister Six”. It’s fun. Who knows, it could be the light of the day See the world. “

You’d think the most likely candidate would be a Sinister Six film with Spider-Man, and Spider-Man is the only Spider-Vers character to have switched to the MCU at this point.

Given the current Morbius trailer with Michael Keaton, who looks like Vulture from the MCU, the relationship between Sony and Marvel may have changed fundamentally in the summer when the two companies renegotiated their contract to get Spider-Man in the MCU leave.

Sony and Marvel may have launched a new franchise with the Black Cat solo film. It is also possible that we will get a Carnage movie sooner rather than later.

Needless to say, there are many options. It could even be a solo film by Miles Morales or even a Spider-Gwen film. Earlier this year, there were rumors of a Spider-Gwen arriving in the MCU.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjmCXg5haeU (/ embed)

What do you think this crime thriller could be if this rumor is true? What do you hope it will be?

