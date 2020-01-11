advertisement

A new rumor that the recently announced Hawkeye series is due to appear on Disney Plus has now been put off indefinitely.

The rumor comes from Murphy’s Multiverse, which says, “The production of the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, planned by Marvel Studios, has been postponed indefinitely.”

The rumor adds: “The series has now been removed from the studio’s 2020 production schedule.”

The rumor that the series was removed is rumored to be “changes to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe … that will allow some points of action to be introduced in the larger, ongoing MCU narrative prior to the series.”

Already in September, Variety reported that Marvel Studios offered Bumblebee actress Hailee Steinfeld the opportunity to play Kate Bishop alongside Jeremy Renners Hawkeye.

When asked about the red carpet show for her Dickinson TV show, Steinfeld said, “I don’t know!” She added, “I don’t know. I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Variety speculates that Steinfeld is reluctant to take on the role due to her involvement with Apple TV’s Dickinson. They also mention that Steinfeld may have signed a non-competition agreement with Apple that prevents them from appearing in the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus.

As described by Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran, the series should take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tran said to ComicBook.com: “I think Endgame always affects all the characters we introduce on our Disney + streaming shows, as well as the future of features for the characters that still exist.”

She added, “So you just have to find … I can’t say much about that!”

Marvel Studios officially announced the Hawkeye series at San Diego Comic Con. At San Diego Comic Con, Renner gave some details about Marvel’s plans.

Renner explained: “Ultimately what I can do on the show is that Shepherd is an amazing figure to be a better version of me in the end. The fiber of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is, is a superhero without superpowers. And I can teach someone else to be a superhero without superpowers. “

Feige added: “Bring Kate Bishop to the MCU and by the way, in this series we will learn more about his time as Ronin.”

Marvel Studios announced that the show will launch on Disney Plus in the fall of 2021. However, if this rumor turns out to be true, the show may not appear on the streaming platform until much later.

