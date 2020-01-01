advertisement

A new rumor has it that Pedro Pascal of the Mandalorian is on the shortlist to play Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

The rumor comes from Mikey Sutton, who explains in detail that “according to several insider sources I’ve spoken, the Mandalorian himself – Pedro Pascal – is on the list of actors who are considered the Moon Knight for the MCU.”

Sutton adds that his sources “emphasize that no talks or negotiations have yet started, but Pascal clicks the right buttons for the role.”

One of these buttons is the fact that “he has no problem hiding his face for long stretches of screen time.”

Sutton also states that if Marvel Studios chooses Pascal, “there will be no planning conflicts with the extremely successful Mandalorian.”

Sutton warns that Pascal has not yet been selected to play Moon Knight.

“Before someone jumps the gun, they’re on the list but haven’t been selected.”

A previous rumor said that Shia LeBouf, Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, Justin Theroux and Michael Ealy were also on Marvel’s shortlist to play Marc Spector.

This rumor about Pedro Pascal is in a flood of rumors about Moon Knight.

We recently learned that Marvel Studios is interested in introducing Dracula on the Moon Knight show and that this could even result in the Blade film with Mahershala film.

Along with the rumor about Dracula, MCU Cosmic reported that Werewolf By Night aka Jack Russell would also appear in Moon Knight.

Jeremy Conrad writes: “And now it seems that Jack Russell’s character is playing a role in the upcoming Moon Knight series.”

Moon Knight’s first appearance was in Werewolf By Night # 32 as an antagonist who was hired by the committee to catch the werewolf.

Moon Knight would fight a series of battles against the werewolf.

What do you think about this new rumor? Would you like to see Pedro Pascal as a moon knight?

