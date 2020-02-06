advertisement

Manchester City are reported to be planning a move for Lionel Messi in a free transfer amidst the star’s problems in Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Messi was involved in a public disagreement with the club’s technical secretary, Eric Abidal, which raised immediate questions about his future at Camp Nou. City and former boss Pep Guardiola seem ready to make their move.

TOP STORY – MAN CITY EYE MESSI FOR FREE WITH BARCELONA PROBLEMS

advertisement

Manchester City will plunge after Messi free of charge if, according to The Sun, the star cannot solve his problems in Barcelona.

While Messi is under contract until 2021, Barcelona’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed last year that the Argentina international was free after the 2019-20 season.

Messi worked with Guardiola in Barcelona. The duo won three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns as well as numerous other trophies.

SUM UP

– There could be big changes arsenal, The sun reports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are in danger as Arsenal may be willing to sell its stars to fund a spending spree.

– Manchester United and Chelsea will compete against each other to bring Lyon forward Moussa Dembele at the end of the season, according to The Mirror. Dembele, 23, has scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in 22 games this season and was previously associated with a move to Old Trafford.

Read also | Barcelona will take time when Messi leaves

– If you stay in Manchester and City, you will have to wait until April to clarify the future of Manchester Leroy Sane after the attacker’s agent change, according to The Telegraph and Image. Sane is a reported target for Bayern Munich and Manchester City will have to wait due to a clause in his deal with his previous agency to discuss the future of the German international.

– Ousmane Dembele faces a long break, Barcelona eyes Girona forward Cristhian StuaniAccording to Deportes Cuatro, the 33-year-old Uruguayan has a release clause of 20 million euros. Barca would need approval to do business outside of the broadcast window.

– Could Liverpool be looking for a new replacement goalkeeper? Estadio Deportivo reports Real Betis is considering a move for his former shot stopper Adrian, who is contractually linked to the European Champion until 2021, with the club holding an option for another year.

advertisement