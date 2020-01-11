advertisement

A new rumor has it that Jar Jar Binks will appear on Disney Plus in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The rumor comes from Making Star Wars that Jar Jar Binks will appear in the Beard series.

Making Star Wars’s Jason Ward reports that the reason for the beard is “to reflect where he was and what his life was like since they were all deluded by a big lie that ushered in the first galactic empire.”

Ward also addresses a sequence in the series in which Jar Jar Binks and Obi-Wan Kenobi discuss the past.

Jar Jar Binks wields lightsaber in Marvel’s official Star Wars comic

It is unclear whether Ahmed Best, who portrayed Binks in the prequel series and who expressed the character in many of his appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will repeat his role.

However, Best works for Lucasfilm again. He was recently announced as the host for the upcoming game show “Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge”, which will be shown for the first time in Disney Plus.

He best described his role on the show as a “Jedi Knight who guides children through challenges to become Jedis”.

Link’s last appearance in the official Star Wars canon was in Chuck Wendigs Aftermath: Empire’s End.

Binks appears as a clown who entertains young children after being banished by the Gungan people. Jar Jar also reveals that the Naboo people avoid him because of his role in creating the first galactic empire.

He eventually becomes friends with a young refugee boy named Mapo and promises to teach him to be a clown too.

What do you think about this new rumor? Would you like to see Jar Jar Binks again in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? What do you think of Binks with a beard?

