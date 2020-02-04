advertisement

The production of The Batman has just started, but director Matt Reeves could already look forward to a sequel, and Reeves is said to have chosen a villain.

According to a “new bullet” on the side of r / DCEUleaks Reddit, Reeves has Hush in mind. However, he will not adapt the storyline one stroke at a time and “combine it with other smaller storylines that are not yet on TV” or in the cinema – the post says.

Read the rumor in full below:

RUMOR: The Batman 2 will contain hush from DCEUleaks

The author believes it is rather brave and claims to have an inside source, but – until further notice – this rumor is purely speculative. Remember to have a bag of salt with you.

Hush was the mastermind behind the screenplay for the famous graphic novel Batman: Hush by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. Hush was created by Loeb and Lee and turned out to be Tommy Elliot, a childhood surgeon and friend of Bruce Wayne who had life-saving surgery on Wayne’s skull after a serious fall.

Elliot was an animated adaptation of the story in 2019, but in the end not the man among the bandages.

A sequel to The Batman is practically inevitable depending on who you ask, although this is not guaranteed. Reports have spread that the film will produce a trilogy that Reeves is ready for, and Warner Bros. is betting on one.

If you like, the first installment has not yet appeared, and there are no cash projections, not even rough ones, to speak of.

We don’t even know who the biggest villain in The Batman will be. Penguin (Colin Farrell) is the solid bet, though some speculators, Edward Nashton, also known as Riddler (Paul Dano), will hit the real main enemy, as secrets that drive the Dark Knight crazy are his game.

This could flow directly into the sequel. Riddler helped orchestrate Elliot’s plan in the comic and gave him all the information he needed.

They went one step further in the HUSH animation and almost killed Riddler Hush. Reeves may have made a few notes.

Another rumor is that Harvey Dent will be featured in either The Batman or Part 2 and will become Two-Face in the third part. We don’t know who exactly will play Dent, but Matthew McConaughey’s name was kicked out – in even more rumors and allusions.

It is also believed that the Gotham public prosecutor is the real character Peter Sarsgaard plays. He and his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal – whose credibility as a bat goes without saying – teased so much on Instagram a few months ago.

A bare bump appeared in bandages in HUSH history, so that Reeves may kill two birds with one stone and make Hush the forerunner of Two-Face in a unique way.

The Batman is currently filming and will hit theaters in June 2021. Reeves is reportedly based on The Long Halloween and does not adjust every detail of the story, as evidenced by the Reddit leak above.

