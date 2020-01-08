advertisement

A new bullet dropped this week suggests that HBO Max is developing a Blue Beetle series in which the current incarnation Jaime Reyes is the most likely candidate.

This report (closer to a rumor) comes from Daniel (RPK) Richtman. He did not disclose any further details and later deleted his tweet.

¡RUMORAZO!

Daniel RPK and comic reportage by Warner Bros. are published exclusively for HBO MAX in the LIVE ACTION series by BLUE BEETLE.

También se dice que están desarrollando una serie de The question for the misma plataforma.

January 7, 2020

A Blue Beetle film was rumored to have first appeared in 2018, but little concrete information has emerged in the meantime, except for a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer that may contain booster gold.

In relation to this story, 13 reasons documented why actor Brandon Larracuente’s visit to Warner Bros. Studios on Instagram in July was interrupted by a pile of Blue Beetle comics. A keen-eyed fan took note of the pictures and posted them on Twitter.

👀

June 29, 2019

This fueled speculation Larracuente was in talks to star in the possible film. Now it seems like he could take the lead in a live action series.

Reyes was introduced to Infinite Crisis in 2006. Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers and the artist Cully Hamner, he and his wide range of extraterrestrial powers became very popular. Appearances in animation – such as in Young Justice and Batman: The Brave and the Bold – have helped to consolidate his status.

The very first test for a live-action transition for the adventurer was 2010. Geoff Johns tweeted about “a live-action test from Jaime Reyes’ scarab” for a Smallville appearance.

BLUE BEETLE NEWS from DCE !! We have a live action test from Jaime Reyes' scarab that activates his suit. It. Is. Brilliant.

June 13, 2010

Prior to Reyes, Ted Kord, created by Steve Ditko, was when Blue Beetle was adapted for the late Charlton Comics on the same roster as Peacemaker – a character preparing for his live action debut in The Suicide Squad.

HBO Max also develops two original DC series based on Green Lantern and Strange Adventures. A miniseries with the adaptation of The Legion of Superheroes by Greg Berlanti may also be on the table.

Do you have any thoughts on how Blue Beetle gets an HBO Max series? Let us know.

