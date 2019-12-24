advertisement

We have heard that Black Adam, along with Dwayne Johnson, will introduce Hawkman and the Justice Society of America. Rumor has it now that Hawkgirl will also debut as part of the team.

The rumor came from Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse site, who claims it has been confirmed. Murphy also says Warner Bros. is looking for an actress between the ages of 20 and 30 for the role.

Other outlets keep the story, some also report it as “confirmed”. However, Murphy does not mention sources – let alone anonymous.

Hawkgirl is slated to be featured in “BLACK ADAM,” and the studio wants a 20-30 year old actress to take on the role. (Source: https://t.co/mI0wrbJEkG) pic.twitter.com/nWMPyIOTC4

– DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 23, 2019

He added that the JSA will consist of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Isis, Doctor Fate, and Stargirl, whose upcoming show could improve or affect their chances of joining the team.

A casting is carried out for each of these roles. Murphy claims that WB has “a little patience” in putting together the cast because they have designs for spinning out planning for each character and possibly for the JSA. This could mean that they want a separate star girl for the DC Extended Universe.

The above list has already been published in other media. Stargirl, Hawkman, and Doctor Fate gathered again in Smallville to help Clark Kent and Green Arrow deal with Icicle and Zod’s gang of the Kandorians.

The Justice Society also appeared in Legends of Tomorrow, but not before Hawkgirl and later Carter Hall, who appeared in Arrowverse on The Flash.

Dwayne Johnson expected the lead role in Black Adam for years until it became known that production would progress this year. In Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter, The Shoals) he found a director with whom he worked on the jungle cruise.

Real name Teth Adam, Black Adam is called anti-hero by Johnson and others. We expect the plot of Adam’s solo film to deal with his ambiguous focus, his home country Kahndaq and membership in, or painful relationships with, the Justice Society.

If Black Adam 2 happens, he could get involved with Henry Cavills Superman unless The Rock doesn’t get through. Both actors will be replaced by the same management.

As for the possible confrontation between Adam and Shazam, the studio has been embarrassed. You are not expected before the third Shazam! Film – it’s a long way.

Black Adam is expected to be released on December 22, 2021, four months before Shazam! 2. It will be the last Warner DC Slate film this year after The Batman and The Suicide Squad.

What do you say about Hawkgirl in Black Adam? Leave your comments below.

