A new rumor has it that the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh will be filmed in Mississauga, Canada, starting in May.

The rumor comes from an exclusive show from Geeks World Wide that the production of details on the show will begin on May 4, as Michelle Yeoh will play her role again as Philippa Georgiou.

They not only reveal that production will start in May, but also that it has been pushed back so that Yeoh can shoot the upcoming Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

News of a Section 31 spin-off has been rare, as the momentum for the show’s production has changed from hot to cold and back to hot in recent years.

The last update on the CBS series came back in December when Julie McNamara, executive vice president of CBS All Access for Original Content, confirmed that scripts are being written.

McNamara said to Vanity Fair:

“We are very excited about the Section 31 show and Michelle Yeoh is excited about it. She’s in the current discovery season, so she’s working on it, but scripts are being written and Alex has an author’s room. “

McNamara not only confirmed that scripts were being written, but also explained how the show will differ from Picard and Discovery.

“We love what we’ve heard so far. It’s another tonality of Trek. As Alex has captured everything, each show has its own kind of voice and vision.”

CBS provides information on the status of the Star Trek Section 31 show with Michelle Yeoh

On this subject, Alex Kurtzman was asked about the tonality of the show. He made it clear that this would be a unique entry into the Star Trek universe and pointed out the storylines that can be seen in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Kurtzman commented:

“What we don’t want is for you to see a show and be like that. Well, I don’t really need to watch this other Star Trek show because I’ve watched Discovery or whatever. So Section 31 is one for me Art Black Ops CIA division of Star Trek and was founded in Deep Space 9. “

He would refer to the film Unforgiven in more detail and explain that Yeohs Philippa Georgiou would be “tested”.

“It’s in an area of ​​the Trek universe that has never really been geographically explored. It has a new mythology that is very interesting. And it tests Michelle’s character in many ways that Discovery can’t. In a way Wise it will be unforgivable, I would say. “

For those who don’t know Section 31, there is a Starfleet Black Ops section, most of which don’t even know it exists.

This clip from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine shows a few points of what Section 31 is in the Trek universe:

This is not the first time that the Federation has campaigned for Kurtzman. The organization stood behind the events of the film Star Trek: Into Darkness and almost triggered a war between the Klingon Empire and the Federation. I wonder if we will see a section 31 that is closer to the alpha or kelvin timeline.

If the rumor is true, shooting will begin in early May. That said, the earliest audience will see Section 31 sometime in 2021. What do you think of a Section 31 series?

