A new rumor has it that HBO Max has its first feature film based on a DC comic set and that it is a couple from the Golden Age that Warner Bros. could see as another game of chance.

FandomWire reports that Warner Bros. HBO Max’s young streaming service is putting an original film about Rose & Thorn into production.

Teenage Rose Canton returns to high school after staying in an institution caused by her father’s death. Worse, Rose has a split personality called Thorn, whose mission is to find and kill Rose’s father’s murderers.

Rose wants to adapt and be a normal student, but Thorn is always ready to use violence against her to accomplish her revenge mission. As FandomWire put it:

“While Thorn is taking violent action against her evildoers and avenges them aggressively, Rose is determined to absorb and experience the normal dangers of high school life.”

Rose & Thorn’s website notes are also not very well known, but DC and Warner have taken the initiative to “give esoteric characters a chance to be in the spotlight”.

Rose and her other half, Thorn, date from the late 1940s and the Jay Garrick era of flash comics, in which she was the leader of a gang the speedster was facing. Her powers – chlorine kinesis, increased speed and toxicity – came from a juice that made Rose’s suppressed Thorn personality appear and kill.

They were created by Josh Broome and Carmine Infantino, but FandomWire says the film will follow the new 52 version of Tom Taylor that reflects the storyline.

Other DC offers for HBO Max include a mini series animated by Aquaman, Strange Adventures, Green Lantern and a rumored adaptation of the Legion of Superheroes. CW and Arrowverse magnate Greg Berlanti face many of them.

With a film department that works exclusively for HBO Max, it will be interesting to see what other projects make it into development.

HBO Max starts streaming content in May.

Sign up for HBO Max or watch Rose & Thorn? Is that what you expected from the service? Leave the thoughts below.

