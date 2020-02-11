advertisement

Juventus is said to have prepared an incredible move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has been responsible for City since 2016 and will take over the helm of the Premier League champion until the end of the next season.

However, Juve seems to have other ideas.

TOP STORY – JUVENTUS PLANS TO MOVE FOR GUARDIOLA

Juventus will give Guardiola Whatever is required to participate in the 2020-21 campaign, The Sun said.

The Serie A giant was associated with a breathtaking change for the Spaniard last year, but didn’t get his man.

Guardiola apparently intends to keep his contract with City, but Juve is ready to give him whatever he wants.

SUM UP

– Philippe Coutinho has no plans to return to Barcelona and wants to move to Barcelona Bayern Munich permanently, according to Catalunya Radio. The Bundesliga club has the option to buy the attacker, but should not yet make a decision as to whether the change will be permanent.

– Barcelona does not give up signing yet Willian Jose by Real Sociedad. According to Marca, the LaLiga giant is still considering the attacker at a negotiable price, although Willian José’s buyout clause was set at 70 million euros.

– Jose Mourinho plans for next season Tottenham, The Daily Express reports that Spurs’ head coach with Benfica plans to spend £ 120m on defenders before 2020-21 Ruben Dias and Bournemouth Nathan Ake keeps the list of goals.

– Liverpool Villarreal tried to sign attackers Samuel Chukwueze According to France Football, the European champion offered £ 29.6 million (£ 35m) to the Nigerian international in January. When you stay at the Anfield and Daily Express, Liverpool offers the 18-year-old full-back Neco Williams a new contract.

– Amidst surprising reports Barcelona tried to bring Andres iniesta Marca returned to Camp Nou in January and said the LaLiga club’s sports management had never considered returning the Vissel Kobe midfielder.

– Inter will decide within the next 48 hours whether the goalkeeper will be committed Emiliano Viviano According to CalcioMercato, the 34-year-old completed high-flying medicine in Serie A. Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic injured a finger last week.

