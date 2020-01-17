advertisement

The CW may already be planning to add to the massive event of the infinite earth crisis that has taken the multiverse by storm.

According to a shovel by Mikey Sutton, producer and showrunner Greg Berlanti will “stack the deck” and will follow Crisis with a revision of the 2006 Limited Series 52 as the next CW crossover.

The details were sent to the Geekosity Facebook group.

52 (not the same as New 52) came after the seven-day crossover series Infinite Crisis. New issues – written by Geoff Johns, Greg Rucka, Mark Waid and Grant Morrison – appeared every week for a year.

A missing year was followed by an infinite crisis. 52 chronological events during this period in which Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman briefly hung up the exploits.

There have been several interrelated stories, but the main subplots revolve around Booster Gold, Rip Hunter, Elongated Man, Lex Luthor, Black Adam, Beast Man, Starfire, Adam Strange, Will Magnus, his metallers, and The Question.

Sutton notes that 52 improvements need to be made “for budgetary and continuity reasons.” On the one hand, Black Adam is tied to film ownership and things have to fit perfectly into the “current landscape” of Arrowverse. They probably can’t afford The Rock anyway.

In the series, Lex Luthor starts the Everyman project to give super people superpowers. This has catastrophic consequences and should serve as the most important event to link events together. Seeds are already being planted as part of Lena Luthor’s Biomax project, launched by Supergirl this season.

Sutton adds that five parts wouldn’t be enough airtime to cover everything, but Berlanti wants to add “Booster Gold and Question” to the mix.

In conclusion, Sutton, who logs off as “Fly in the ointment”, says: “It remains to be seen whether” 52 is the next transition, but it “is coming”.

Lords of the Long Box made a video about the news.

52 led to a slight revision of the DC lineup and was revived by the relaunch of the New 52 in 2011.

What do you think of 52 as inspiration for a CW crossover? Tell us below.

