advertisement

In an era when Batman is becoming more popular and affordable everywhere, especially in the gaming world, we haven’t had a Solo Superman game in ages, but that could be over with the introduction of the Xbox Series X.

According to an online rumor by NeoGAF forum user OsirisBlack, an exclusive next-generation Superman is on its way to Microsoft’s game console yet to be released.

Related – Rumor: Brandon Routh’s Superman could be up for a TV miniseries

advertisement

GamesRadar + calls the rumor “super exciting but not super solid” and also considers the details to be “vague clues”. Still, in some videos, OsirisBlack teased the arrival of a third-party Superman game for Series X along with games based on fighting games Killer Instinct (owned by Microsoft) and the Danny Boyle movie 28 weeks later.

The videos were posted in response to a question about exclusive third-party product launches. Check them out in the thread.

You can see the Superman tease below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsmnIzs8j0g (/ embed)

Along with the videos, OsirisBlack wrote the following at the end of his answer:

“MRS kill it …. literally. This is the most exciting thing I’ve ever seen for an MS console, and I’ve owned it all, but if half of this shit is shown, MS E3 will be hard to beat.

Everyone is concerned about the specs and I’m telling you that this will be the best arms race for games since Nintendo vs Sega. I can not wait any longer. And with that I get to work. “

Related – E3: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six quarantine

Those who expect an exclusive Superman for their Series X system are warned because OsirisBlack was sometimes right, but also wrong. So take this with your usual grain of salt.

GamesRadar + isn’t sure if the leak specifically teases a Superman game, and repeatedly reminds Rocksteady Games that it won’t work on anything Superman.

Earlier news and rumors, including that about a game launched at E3 in 2018, raised hopes of a new Superman game. One was reportedly under development, but was scrapped.

Therefore, Kotaku editor Jason Schreier did not buy them at that time. In response to Rocksteady Games co-founder Sefton Hill, who denied that a Superman game was on the agenda, he announced the following:

As I said on this week’s Kotaku split screen, the rumors about Rocksteady / Superman have always been nonsense! https://t.co/vmWavz4wFc

– Jason Schreier (@ jasonschreier), November 30, 2018

We know that Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s work has something to do with Batman and that it may be a sequel to the Arkham series started by Rocksteady. Capture The Knight is the suspected title. Information and logos have been put online continuously since last year.

Related: Warner Bros. Games Montreal shares a new logo in connection with the upcoming Batman game

Xbox Series X, the successor home console for Xbox One, was announced at E3 2019. As part of a package of undisclosed fourth generation hardware, the system is expected to be released by the end of the year.

When a Superman game comes, we should know how E3 is getting closer.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

advertisement