A new rumor has it that Dracula will appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Moonknight.

The rumor came from Daniel Richtman on his Patreon and was first reported by Full Circle Cinema.

No details of what role Dracula will play in the show have been revealed.

Marvel’s version of Dracula was first introduced in 1972 by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan in Tomb of Dracula # 1. It was based on Bram Stoker’s novel.

If this rumor turns out to be true, he may join other rumored Moon Knight villains, including Dormammu, Bushman, Morpheus, and Stained Glass Scarlet.

A 4-chan rumor about the show suggests that there will be two different schedules, 2003 and 2023.

The Leaker explains: “It will be a triple time scale that I compared to Westworld / Mr. Robot.”

They also note that the show will show violence even though it is on Disney Plus. They reported that in the first episode, Marc Spector “plunged a man from a skyscraper to his death”.

This is not uncommon due to violence in other MCU films as well as in Star Wars. So it would more than likely fit in Disney Plus.

The show is also expected to investigate “mental health problems, wealth differences and superhero action”.

The Leaker also indicated that the show would adjust Warren Ellis’ run for the book and stated that Marc Spector’s “classic costume and the Mr. Knight persona” will appear on the show.

Moon Knight tie-in with blade

If you want to believe this rumor about Dracula, the show could possibly build on the upcoming Blade film with Mahershala Ali.

Cosmic Book News reports of a rumor from YouTuber TVO that Marvel Studios plans to show Dracula in the Blade film and that Wesley Snipes could portray him.

In fact, TVO notes that Marvel’s Going Old School. You go like the grave of Dracula # 1. “

What do you think about this new rumor? Do you want to see Dracula in the Moon Knight series?

